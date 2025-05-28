Valley Road School hosts successful Variety Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Valley Road Elementary School in Clark hosted its 11th annual Variety Show on Thursday, April 10. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade presented 2-5 minute acts to showcase their talents. The fourth-grade teachers at Valley Road Elementary School – Jenna Schiro, Jennifer Guenther and Emma Gilardi – presented the audience with fantastic acts that included singing, dancing, gymnastics and comedy, too. Students also showed their skills by playing the piano and drums. Family members and other students were in attendance.

Schiro said, “It warms my heart to watch these students go on a stage, some for the first time, and overcome fears in order to accomplish their goal!

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski