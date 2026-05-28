Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

SUMMIT — Summit High School scored first and led Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School by two runs in last year’s softball Union County Tournament championship game at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union.

The Hilltoppers were that close.

Unfortunately for Summit, it wasn’t meant to be, as the Raiders rallied to win a 4-2 decision and garner their first UCT title since winning for the first time in the second year of the event in 1977.

Twelve months later, at Cougar Field in the championship game, the Hilltoppers made it happen.

This time, top-seeded Arthur L. Johnson High School scored first and led going into the third inning against a Summit squad that had won four in a row and 19 of its last 20 games, following an 0-2 start.

Summit then took the lead for good by scoring two runs in the third. The Hilltoppers made no doubt who was going to take home the trophy this time, as they added three insurance runs in the fifth, six more in the sixth and their final three in the seventh.

As a result, Summit captured its first softball Union County Tournament championship by soundly defeating Arthur L. Johnson, 15-2, in the Tuesday, May 17, championship game played at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union.

With the first-time UCT final victory, Summit improved to 23-3, with its three losses all coming by one run.

On Tuesday, May 26, Summit was to host Lincoln High School in a first-round state tournament game, with the Hilltoppers seeking to capture North 2, Group 3 as the top seed.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 28; the semifinals on Tuesday, June 2; and the final on Thursday, June 4.

En route to last year’s UCT final, Summit also defeated Arthur L. Johnson. Summit was the eighth seed and, in a quarterfinal round game at top-seeded Arthur L. Johnson, the Hilltoppers defeated the Crusaders, 3-2. Arthur L. Johnson was 20-2 at the time.

Summit finished 20-9 last year and Arthur L. Johnson, which captured Central Jersey, Group 2 before losing in the Group 2 semifinals, came in at 26-4.

Summit reached the North 2, Group 3 final last year, falling at South Plainfield High School, 2-0.

Arthur L. Johnson fell to 22-3 with last week’s UCT final loss to Summit. The Crusaders had won 10 straight.

Arthur L. Johnson is the second seed in Central Jersey, Group 2 and, on Tuesday, May 26, was to host 15th-seeded Wall High School in a first-round game.

Arthur L. Johnson won the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division title this year at 11-1, while Summit captured the Mountain Division crown at 12-1.

In last week’s UCT title game, it was Hannah Jacobson pitching five innings for Summit and Charlotte Yarnall pitching two. Jacobson allowed one earned run on three hits, while striking out four and walking none. Yarnall gave up an unearned run on two hits, while striking out none and walking two.

Freshman outfielder Riley Dagner was 4-for-5 with six RBI and one run. Dagner banged out three singles and one double.

Other Summit players with two hits included Kate Shin, Chloe Jacobson and Blythe Hellings.

Hitting safely for Arthur L. Johnson were pitcher Cassie Conforti, Elizabeth Yanni and Annabella DeMartinis with singles and Giuliana Hamm with a double.

Summit, guided by third-year head coach Alyse Augustine, earlier in the year defeated Mount St. Dominic Academy, 1-0, at Seton Hall University. Mount St. Dominic won this year’s Essex County Tournament championship by defeating Columbia High School, 1-0, in the final played at Ivy Hill Park on Saturday, May 16.

2026 Softball Union County Tournament

Seeds: 1-Arthur L. Johnson. 2-Governor Livingston. 3-Summit. 4-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 5-Cranford. 6-Jonathan Dayton. 7-David Brearley. 8-Westfield. 9-Union Catholic. 10-New Providence. 11-Oak Knoll. 12-Elizabeth. 13-Kent Place. 14-Union. 15-Rahway. 16-Plainfield.

17-Linden.

Preliminary round

Thursday, May 7

Linden 13, Plainfield 4 – at Plainfield

First round

Friday, May 8

Arthur L. Johnson 16, Linden 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Union Catholic 7, Westfield 1 – at Westfield

Summit 12, Union 0 – at Summit

Jomnathan Dayton 6, Oak Knoll 4 – at Jonathan Dayton

David Brearley 7, New Providence 6 – at David Brearley

Governor Livingston 17, Rahway 0 – at Governor Livingston

Saturday, May 9

Cranford 10, Elizabeth 9 – at Cranford

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 12, Kent Place 0 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 12

Arthur L. Johnson 1, Union Catholic 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 9, Cranford 0 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Summit 6, Jonathan Dayton 2 – at Summit

David Brearley 4, Governor Livingston 3 (9 inn.) – at Governor Livingston

Semifinals

Thursday, May 14

At Kean University

Arthur L. Johnson 5, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1

Summit 4, David Brearley 0

Finals

Tuesday, May 19

At Kean University

Summit 15, Arthur L. Johnson 2

UCT softball champions

2026: Summit – WP: Hannah Jacobson

2025: Scotch Plains–Fanwood – WP: Maddie Bogart

2024: Jonathan Dayton – WP: Lila Carroll

2023: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2022: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2021: Cranford – WP: Morrigan Gardiner

2020: No tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel

2018: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel

2017: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2016: Arthur L. Johnson – WP: Gianna Randazza

2015: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2014: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2013: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2012: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2011: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2010: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2009: Union – WP: Amanda Kardys

2008: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2007: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2006: Cranford – WP: Elena Morge

2005: David Brearley – WP: Jenna Vitale

2004: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2003: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2002: Cranford – WP: Christine Pemoulie

2001: Governor Livingston – WP: Lyndsey Sheppard

2000: Union – WP: Rayneesha Adams

1999: Governor Livingston – WP: Gina Turturiello

1998: Westfield – won as 6th seed; WP: Shannon Wagner

1997: Governor Livingston

1996: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1995: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1994: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1993: Union – WP: Alison Brehm

1992: Union

1991: Union

1990: Westfield

1989: Union Catholic

1988: Union

1987: Union

1986: Westfield

1985: Westfield

1984: Westfield

1983: Union

1982: Roselle Park

1981: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1980: Linden

1979: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1978: Westfield

1977: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

1976: Westfield

Championships

Union (11)

Westfield (9)

Cranford (8)

Governor Livingston (7)

Roselle Park (5)

Arthur L. Johnson Regional–Johnson (3)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2)

Linden (1)

Union Catholic (1)

David Brearley (1)

Jonathan Dayton (1)

Summit (1)







About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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