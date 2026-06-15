Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

CLARK — On Sunday, March 1, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had its annual post-season awards banquet. Head football coach Gus Kalikas presided over the event, as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader football. In addition, numerous scholarships were awarded to deserving student athletes throughout the evening. The night culminated with the showing of the 2025 Crusader football team’s highlights. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and continues to keep the tradition of Crusader football alive and well.

The Collegiate Athlete of the Year

The Collegiate Athlete of the Year honors a former Crusader that has gone on to succeed both in the classroom and on the athletic fields. The 2025 recipient was Emilio Menicucci, who plays collegiate football for the University of New Haven.

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Unselfish Contributions to Johnson Football

The 2025 recipients were Al Brown, Bob Smorol and Thomas Maye.

The Jonathan Meli Memorial Scholarship

The Jonathan Meli Memorial Scholarship recipient receives a scholarship and plaque. It is presented to the senior football player who had a true love of Crusader football. The athlete must be a heart and soul competitor, a unifier and a positive role model. The 2025 Jonathan Meli Memorial Scholarship goes to Nicolas Carlucci.

Sangiuliano Academic Achievement Award

The Sanguliano family annually presents the Academic Achievement Award to the senior football player with the highest grade-point average. The award includes a scholarship and plaque. This year’s 2025 Academic Achievement Award winner is Joaquin Nikolic.

The Henry A. Varriano Memorial Award

Henry R.Varriano presents this award to a senior player who displays determination and a never give up attitude. The recipient of this award always puts team above self, sacrificed individuality for the team, pushed himself to achieve greater heights, overcame adversity and displayed perseverance. The Varriano Award is for a scholarship and plaque. The 2025 Varriano Award winners were Quel McBride, Tyler London and Jake Szarszewski.

The Thomas Santaguida ‘Saint of the Year’ Award

The loss of Thomas Santaguida devastated all of us. We lost a man we all loved and admired. When Santaguida came to Arthur L. Johnson in 1993, he had to replace one of the most respected and loved men in ALJ history in Lou Peragallo. He won everyone over with his dignity, his professionalism, his confidence and, most of all, his sense of sportsmanship and fair play. He was a mentor to us all and we became stronger from the experience. As a high school player at Plainfield, Santaguida played football and basketball. His coaches and teammates say his fiery style and zest for competition stood out even then. Those are some of the qualities that are celebrated in naming the 2025 Arthur L. Johnson football “Saint of the Year.” The 2025 “Saint of the Year” is C.J. DiBiasi.

The Dennis Carpini Memorial Scholarship

The Dennis Carpini Memorial Scholarship recipient receives a scholarship and plaque. It is presented to the senior football player who, like Dennis, overcame odds and had a true love of Crusader football. The athlete must be a heart and soul competitor, a unifier and a positive role model. The 2025 Dennis Carpini Memorial Scholarship goes to Nicholas Cilento.

The Coach Seymore ‘Red’ Kelin Most Improved Player Scholarship

The Most Improved Player Scholarship recipient receives a scholarship and plaque. It is presented to the senior football player who, through dedication, hard work and perseverance, has shown a tremendous improvement in the sport of football throughout their high school career. The 2025 Most Improved Player Scholarship goes to Jack Lane.

The Don LaPenna III Memorial Leadership Scholarship

The Don LaPenna Leadership Memorial Scholarship recipient receives a scholarship and plaque. It is presented to the senior football player who, like Don, overcame odds and had a true love of Crusader football. The athlete must be a great role model who displayed excellent leadership qualities and was dedicated to his team. The 2025 Don LaPenna Leadership Memorial Scholarship goes to John Brown.

The William Waterson Memorial Scholarship

Officer William Waterson made the ultimate sacrifice … he gave his life in the line of duty. He was brave, honest and devoted to the job. Tom Maye presents this award to be displayed in our main trophy case and a scholarship to the senior who most exemplifies the character traits of Waterson. This award speaks to sacrifice and commitment. The recipient set a new standard of leadership and character in our school and community. He has the innate ability to impact all students in our school. He is well liked and respected by his peers. The 2025 William Waterson Memorial Scholarship goes to Jack Kalikas.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas











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