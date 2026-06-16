ROSELLE — Roselle Public Schools has officially introduced its “Portrait of a Graduate,” a forward-thinking framework aligned with the district’s Vision 2027 strategic plan, designed to ensure all students graduate equipped with the skills, knowledge, and dispositions needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Grounded in the district’s guiding principle, “First in Light, First in Education,” the Portrait of a Graduate establishes a shared vision for student success by identifying six core competencies: adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, financial literacy and problem solving.

“These competencies represent more than academic achievement; they reflect the essential skills our students need to succeed in college, careers, and life,” said Nathan L. Fisher, superintendent of Roselle Public Schools. “Aligned with Vision 2027, our Portrait of a Graduate ensures we are preparing students not just for today, but for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow.”

The development of the Portrait of a Graduate was facilitated in partnership with AASA through the leadership of Bill Jones, Title I supervisor, and Principal Lauren Gonzalez, who guided a collaborative process that engaged stakeholders and elevated a shared vision for student success.

“Education today must go beyond traditional measures of success,” said Courtney Washington, Board of Education president. “Through Vision 2027 and the Portrait of a Graduate, we are creating a clear roadmap to ensure every student develops the skills and mindset needed to lead, adapt and contribute in a global society.”

The Portrait of a Graduate supports the district’s Vision 2027 priorities by embedding future-ready competencies into teaching and learning across all grade levels:

Adaptability: Empowering students to adjust to new situations, embrace change and remain resilient;

Collaboration: Encouraging students to work effectively with others and value diverse perspectives;

Communication: Enhancing students’ ability to express ideas while actively listening and understanding others clearly;

Critical Thinking: Promoting analysis, inquiry, and thoughtful decision-making;

Financial Literacy: Building practical knowledge of earning, saving, spending and planning for the future; and

Problem Solving: Inspiring perseverance and innovative thinking to overcome challenges.

By integrating these competencies into curriculum, instruction, and student experiences, Roselle Public Schools is advancing its Vision 2027 commitment to innovation, equity and student-centered learning.

Implementation of the Portrait of a Graduate will serve as a cornerstone of the district’s strategic efforts, guiding instructional practices, student goal-setting, and community partnerships. Families and stakeholders will continue to play a vital role in supporting and sustaining this vision.

For more information about the Portrait of a Graduate and Vision 2027, visit www.roselleschools.org or follow the district on social media at @_RoselleSchools.







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