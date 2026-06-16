RAHWAY — On Monday, March 30, the Union County Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage served as the backdrop for a stunning display of local talent during the Rahway Public School District’s annual student art show. Roosevelt Elementary School students were among the featured artists, contributing a curated selection of works that captured the imagination of attendees and highlighted the strength of the school’s arts program.

The exhibition offered a comprehensive look at the “creative journey” of Rahway’s youth. Roosevelt’s young creators provided the imaginative foundation for the show, with their works displayed alongside the sophisticated, college-bound portfolios of the district’s high school seniors. This one-night-only event allowed the community to witness firsthand the growth and dedication of students as they progress through the district’s art curriculum.

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The Rahway Arts Educators described the event as a special celebration of the diverse talents within the community, emphasizing the importance of providing a professional platform for student expression. For the students of Roosevelt Elementary School, the evening was an opportunity to see their hard work transition from the classroom to a public gallery setting.

“This event was a unique opportunity to showcase the diverse talents of our community,” said Madhura Shinde, Roosevelt Elementary School’s art teacher. “It was a celebration of the dedication our students put into their craft, from their first imaginative sketches to their final polished pieces.”

Roosevelt Elementary School extends its gratitude to the parents, faculty and community members who attended the exhibition to support the next generation of Rahway artists. Their presence underscored the community’s commitment to fostering creativity and academic excellence in every student.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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