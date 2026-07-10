July 11, 2026

Author's Other Posts

New district director and Orange Avenue School assistant principal appointed by BOE

New district director and Orange Avenue School assistant principal appointed by BOE

July 10, 2026 35
International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event  UCL-CRN-mud day1-C

International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event 

July 8, 2026 98
Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 81
ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable UCL-CLK-nemeth and lugo-C

ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable

July 1, 2026 86

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 1

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

July 10, 2026 40
New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 2

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

July 8, 2026 118
ALJ High School hosts signing day 3

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 102
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 132