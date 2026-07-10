CRANFORD — Orange Avenue Pool has introduced a new Weekday Twilight Pass for Cranford residents, providing an evening option for those who are not pool members.

The Weekday Twilight Pass allows Cranford residents only to use the pool Monday through Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., for $20 per person (ages 2 and older), per visit. A summer pool membership is not required to purchase this Weekday Twilight Pass.

This new option is separate from Orange Avenue Pool memberships and regular Day Passes, which are available to both residents and non-residents.

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In addition to the new resident twilight option, the pool has expanded its Twilight Guest Pass hours for current pool members, moving the time slot one hour earlier. Pool members may now bring their guests daily, Monday through Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m., using a $7 Twilight Guest Pass.

Admission options at Orange Avenue Pool:

Summer Membership: Available to residents and non-residents for unlimited admission throughout the summer season, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Day Pass: Available to Cranford residents and non-residents for $45 per person (ages 2 and older), valid during regular pool hours.

Weekday Twilight Pass: Available only to Cranford residents who are not pool members and not entering as a member’s guest, for $20 per person (ages 2 and older), valid Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Twilight Guest Pass: Available only for guests accompanying current pool members for $7 per guest, per day, valid Monday through Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Daily Guest Pass: Available only for guests accompanying current pool members for $12 weekdays, (Monday through Friday), and $17 weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and Holidays, per guest (ages 2 and older), per day.

Weekday Twilight Passes, Twilight Guest Passes, Day Passes and Daily Guest Passes can be purchased at the Orange Avenue Pool front desk. Memberships can be purchased online or during registration hours at the pool.

While children 12 years of age and older may use the pool without an adult present, a parent or guardian must sign a waiver at the time of purchasing a pass.

All visitors are asked to observe posted pool rules to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Orange Avenue Pool, 1025 Orange Ave., Cranford, features a main pool with varying depths, a baby pool, splash pad and an array of amenities including playgrounds, diving boards, lap swimming, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, float nights, snack stand, games and some of the area’s largest water slides.

For additional information, including hours and membership options, visit the Orange Avenue Pool website at www.cranfordrecreation.org/pool.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Avenue Pool











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