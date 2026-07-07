CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School Valedictorian Charles Nemeth and Salutatorian Erie Lugo were honored at the 41st annual Recognition Breakfast for Outstanding Scholars of Union County, hosted by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable. The students and their families attended the event along with Superintendent Edward Grande and ALJ administrators on Monday, May 18, at Embassy Suites Hotel in Berkeley Heights.

The students, along with other scholars from around Union County, were recognized for their outstanding achievements and presented with certificates by Daryl Palmieri, Union County’s interim executive superintendent. Nemeth and Lugo both plan to attend the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “It was an honor being able to honor Charles and Erie, along with the other valedictorians and salutatorians from across the county, at this breakfast ceremony. They are most deserving of this special recognition for their noteworthy academic accomplishments.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry