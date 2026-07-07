July 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 16
Union resident gives graduate student address at Georgian Court University

Union resident gives graduate student address at Georgian Court University

July 1, 2026 22
An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum UCL-SUM-in bloom1-C

An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

July 1, 2026 29
Young innovators spark creativity in dynamic after-school STEM program UCL-RAH-STEM program1-C

Young innovators spark creativity in dynamic after-school STEM program

July 1, 2026 33

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LOCAL SPORTS

ALJ High School hosts signing day 1

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 55
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 2

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 86
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 130
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 4

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 146