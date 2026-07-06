SUMMIT — On Friday, May 29, more than three hundred community leaders, neighbors and supporters gathered at Reeves-Reed Arboretum for ART in the Garden, the arboretum’s largest annual fundraiser celebrating the beauty of the gardens and the organization’s vital role in the community.

Proceeds from the event support year-round public access to the arboretum’s 13 acres of gardens, woodlands and trails, along with educational and wellness programs for children, families and adults.

This year’s event also marks the public debut of the arboretum’s new Path for All, a transformational accessibility initiative designed to create a more inclusive experience across the east side of the property. The pathway will allow visitors of all ages and abilities, including those using wheelchairs, strollers or mobility aids, to more fully enjoy the arboretum’s gardens and programs.

“As the arboretum’s largest annual fundraiser, ART in the Garden plays a vital role in sustaining our mission to engage, educate and enrich all who pass through our gates,” said Executive Director Jackie Kondel. “When you attend, you’re helping ensure this special place remains welcoming, accessible and inspiring for everyone in our community.”

This year, Reeves-Reed Arboretum honored Karen Olson, founder and president emeritus of Family Promise, the Summit-based national nonprofit dedicated to addressing family homelessness. Her visionary leadership and commitment to community have transformed countless lives and inspired a nationwide movement of compassion and support.

Set against the backdrop of late spring in bloom, the evening featured cuisine by David Ellis Events, live music, an open bar and a curated auction and raffle. Guests were also among the first to experience Féminin Pluriel, a solo exhibition by Québec-based artist Pascale Bouchard, whose encaustic paintings explore themes of flowers, transformation and memory.

ART in the Garden also serves as the kickoff to the arboretum’s summer concert series, Sounds of a Summer Night, supported by Summit Elks Lodge 1246.

For more information about ART in the Garden and Arboretum programming and events, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler





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