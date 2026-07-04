ALJ High School hosts signing day

CLARK — On Friday, May 15, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing day ceremony to honor multiple student athletes for their years of service to Crusader Athletics and commemorate their moving on to continue their athletic and academic careers as NCAA Collegiate Athletes.

The following student athletes were honored:

John Brown – Football – TCNJ – Lions – Ewing – D3

John finished his senior season with eight sacks, 20 TFL and countless big plays. He served as one of the captains for the football team this past season, helping them to a record of 07-02, and was named team MVP.

John was named 1st Team All-Conference and received the Don LaPenna III Leadership Award at our football banquet. John was chosen to participate in Paul Roberson East-West All-Star Game this upcoming June.

John is a member of CESA, DECA and was on the Homecoming Court.

John will be taking his talents to Ewing, where he will continue his academic and athletic career in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playing football for the TCNJ Lions.

Ava Filion – Cheerleading – Monmouth University – Hawks – West Long Branch – D1

Ava has dedicated 12 months a year for the last 13 years to the sport of competitive cheerleading.

She has captured the Majors Championship, NCA Championship and the World Championship, which are some of the most prestigious competitions across the entire country.

Ava will be taking her talents to West Long Branch, New Jersey, where she will continue her academic and athletic career in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) cheering for the Monmouth University Hawks.

Madeline Schmidtberg – Cheerleading – Fordham University – Rams – Bronx, N.Y. – D1

Madeline was part of the 2025 NJCDCA State Championship Cheerleading Team.

She was voted the Best Teammate Award winner for both the 2025 and 2026 winter seasons.

Academically, Madeline is the National Honor Society President and a member of the English and Spanish National Honor Societies. She is also vice president of her senior class, Board of Education student representative, involved with the Key Club and a member of CESA.

Madeline will be taking her talents to the Bronx, N.Y., where she will continue her academic and athletic career in the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) cheering for the Fordham University Rams.

Gianna Olas – Tennis – DeSales University – Bulldogs – Center Valley, Pa. – D3

Gianna was the tennis MVP and First Singles her sophomore year.

She is a member of the National English Honors Society, Key Club, freshmen and sophomore representatives and was SMAC vice president and president.

Gianna will be taking her talents to Center Valley, Pa., where she will continue her academic and athletic career in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) playing tennis for the DeSales University Bulldogs.

Marco Meirinho – Soccer – Clarkson University – Golden Knights – Potsdam, N.Y. – D3

Marco scored 11 goals and handed out three assists his junior year.

As a senior, he competed in MLS NEXT Tier 1 against some of the highest competition in the country.

Marco has a 4.32 G.P.A.

Marco will be taking his talents to Potsdam, N.Y., where he will continue his academic and athletic career in the Liberty League playing soccer for the Clarkson University Golden Knights.

Anthony Di lorio – Soccer – Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison – Devils – Madison – D3

Anthony started on Defense for the past two years of varsity soccer. As a defender, Anthony had three goals and four assists his senior year and has amassed 13 career goals and 10 career assists.

Anthony was named to the High Honor Roll all four years of high school. He is a member of the Science, Spanish and English National Honor Societies.

Anthony is a member of ALJ Key Club and he participates in Garwood Community Service with both food and clothing drives.

Anthony will be taking his talents to Madison, where he will continue his academic and athletic career pursuing a degree in Sports Management and playing soccer in the Northeast Conference (NEC) for the Fairleigh Dickinson University Devils.

Isabella Matos – Soccer – Montclair University – Red Hawks – Montclair – D3

Isabella scored seven goals and 11 assists her senior year, helping her team capture the Mountain Conference Championship.

She was second team All-County in back to back years.

Isabella carries a 4.2 G.P.A.Isabella will be taking her talents to Montclair, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Montclair State University Red Hawks.

Suzie Pires – Soccer – Montclair State University – Red Hawks – Montclair – D3

Suzie was a varsity starter all four years of high school for both soccer and lacrosse. Suzie garnered the Best Teammate Award for both sports, and was a four-year Gold Letter winner for both soccer and lacrosse. She compiled 320 career saves throughout her four years in goal for our soccer program.

Suzie was Union County Honorable Mention for soccer and was named to the All-Conference team twice.

She is a member of the National Honors Society and was Relay for Life captain for two years.

Suzie will be taking her talents to Montclair, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Montclair State University Red Hawks.

Alessandria LaBarbera – Soccer – Drew University – Rangers – Madison – D3

Allie was a four-year Gold Letter winner for our Women’s Soccer Program.

Her post-season accolades include 2nd Team All-Conference and a Union County All-Star selection.

Allie has a 4.2 G.P.A. She is a member of Student Council, Key Club and Peer Leadership, to name just a few of her activities.

Allie will be taking her talents to Madison, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer in the Landmark Conference for the Drew University Rangers.

Alyssa Donkersloot – Field Hockey – Fairleigh Dickinson University – Devils – Madison – D3

Alyssa scored 34 goals and handed out 26 assists throughout her career. She was a captain of the field hockey team her senior season.

Alyssa garnered 2nd Team All-County honors this past season, along with second team All-Division.

Alyssa also serves as the boys’ basketball manager and is a member of the girls’ lacrosse team.

She is involved in a multitude of activities, including Spanish National Honor Society, CESA, Scrub Club and Yearbook Club.

Alyssa will be taking her talents to Madison, where she will continue her academic and athletic career majoring in Biology on the Physical Therapy Track and playing field hockey in the Northeast Conference (NEC) for the Fairleigh Dickinson University Devils.

Antonio (A.J.) Monzon – Bowling – NJIT – Highlanders – Newark – D3

Anthony took second place in the Union County Individuals (2026) and was named Central Jersey Group 2 3rd Team All-State (2025), 1st Team All-Union County Conference for four years (2023, 2024, 2025, 2026) and he was captain of bowling team (senior year).

He has a 3.5 GPA and made High Honor Roll while being a member of DECA and Key Club.

Antonio will be taking his talents to Newark, where he will continue his academic and athletic career bowling in the East Coast Conference (ECC) for the NJIT Highlanders.

Isabella Lopez – Swimming – Ramapo College – Roadrunners – Mahwah – D3

Isabella is a 4-Year Gold Letter Winner in swimming and a varsity letter winner in girls lacrosse as well.

She is a four-time Union County Championship Athlete, as she led the ALJ Swimming Team this past year as a captain.

Isabella has made the Honor Roll numerous marking periods and is a member of the Key Club, while also serving as a senior lifeguard at the Clark Community Pool.

Isabella will be taking her talents to Mahwah, where she will continue her academic and athletic career swimming in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Ramapo College Roadrunners.

Dean Yellen Jr. – Basketball – Arcadia University – Knights – Glenside, Pa. – D3

Dean amassed an incredible 1,315 career points throughout his career and was a four-year varsity Gold Letter winner.

He earned 1st team All-Division three consecutive years and garnered both the Conference and Team MVP his sophomore season.

Dean is a dedicated student-athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.

He was accepted into the Health Science Program at Arcadia University.

Dean will be taking his talents to Glenside, Pa., where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing basketball in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) for the Arcadia University Knights.

Ryan Malcolm – Basketball – Ramapo College – Roadrunners – Mahwah – D3

Ryan amassed 534 points, 475 rebounds, 170 assists, 83 blocked shots and 51 charges throughout his four-year varsity basketball career.

This past season, Ryan led the state in charges with 26.

He was named 1st Team All Mountain Division this past year (third consecutive season he was named All-Conference) and received the Team MVP award this past season.

Ryan will be taking his talents to Mahwah, where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing basketball in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Ramapo College Roadrunners.

Jordanna Tarentino – Basketball – Pace University – Setters – New York, N.Y. – D2

Jordanna finished her stellar career with 981 points, 660 rebounds, 62 assists, 12 blocks and 186 steals. Jordanna was a four-year varsity starter and senior captain.

Jordanna earned All-Mountain Division 1st Team for two consecutive seasons.

She is also a member of the fall cheerleading squad and spring track and field teams.

Jordanna was Arthur L. Johnson’s representative for NJSIAA’s National Women and Girls in Sports Day and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, CESA, Peer Leadership and Student Council.

Jordanna will be taking her talents to New York, N.Y., where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing basketball in the Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) for the Pace University Setters.

Aidan Rogers – Wrestling – Union County College – Owls – Cranford – D3

Aiden is a four-year varsity Gold Letter winner. He was 34-10 his senior year and took third place in the Union County tournament and second place at the District Tournament.

He was named 1st Team All-Conference this past season.

Aiden will be taking his talents to Cranford, where he will continue his academic and athletic career wrestling in the Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) for the Union County College Owls.

Nicholas Cilento – Wrestling – Norwich University – Cadets – Northfield, Vt. – D3

Nick was team captain his senior year and finished his season with a record of 28-9 (He has 89 career wins).

He was a fourth-place finisher at this year’s Union County Wrestling Tournament.

Nick is a three-sport athlete who also plays football and lacrosse.

He has a 3.9 weighted G.P.A. and is an AP scholar and the 2026 class president.

Nick will be taking his talents to Northfield, Vt., where he will continue his academic and athletic career wrestling in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) for the Norwich University Cadets.

Quel McBride – Baseball – Manhattanville University – Valiants – Harrison, N.Y. – D3

Quel is a three-year starter and multi-positional player. He was one of the leading base stealers year in and year out.

Quel is a multi-sport athlete, having played a vital role with the Crusader football team this past fall.

He was the recipient of the Henry A. Varriano Memorial Award at this year’s Crusader Football Banquet.

Quel will be taking his talents to Harrison, N.Y., where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing baseball in the Skyline Conference for the Manhattanville University Valiants.

Raphael DaRocha – Baseball – Middlesex County College – Blue Colts – Edison – D3

Raphael has a .323 career average, which included batting .441 his junior year, and is a four-year Gold Letter winner. He was named 1st team All-Conference as a junior.

Raphael helped the Arthur L. Johnson baseball program capture the UCC Mountain Division this spring season.

Raphael will be taking his talents to Edison, where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing baseball in the Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) for the Middlesex County College Blue Colts.

Brody Gulbin – Baseball – William Paterson University – Pioneers – Wayne – D3

Brody is a three-year starter and is currently hitting .348. On the mound, he has a 5-1 record with a 2.04 ERA.

Brody was a Quad County All-Star and garnered 1st Team All-Conference in 2025 and was selected as the baseball MVP his junior season.

Brody will be taking his talents to Wayne, where he will continue his academic and athletic career studying sports management and playing baseball in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the William Patterson University Pioneers.

Nicholas Donofrio – Baseball – Middlesex County College – Blue Colts – Edison – D3

Nicholas is a four-year Gold Letter winner for the baseball program and has compiled more than 100 career K’s throughout his career. He has a sub-2.50 career ERA and is currently batting .500 this season.

He was a 2nd Team All-Conference selection as a junior.

Nicholas will be taking his talents to Edison, where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing baseball in the Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) for the Middlesex County College Blue Colts.

Kamryn Bowler – Softball – Montclair State University – Red Hawks – Montclair – D3

Kamryn is a member of the back-to-back state Sectional Championship softball team and plays for the Untamed 18U Showcase Travel Team.

She is a member of the ASL Honor Society and was invited to the Honors Program at Montclair State University for this upcoming fall.

Kamryn will be taking her talents to Montclair, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing softball in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Montclair State University Red Hawks.

Elizabeth Fitzharris – Field Hockey and Softball – William Patterson University – Pioneers – Wayne – D3 (dual commit)

In field hockey, Fitz had 16 goals and 32 assists. She was the team’s two-time Hustle Award Winner and two-time Best Teammate Award Winner. She was also a senior captain.

Her postseason accolades in field hockey include being named First Team All-County and All Division in Field Hockey the last two years and 2nd team All North Jersey Group 1.

Her softball accolades also impress … .421 current career batting average, more than 100 hits (currently 134), more than 100 runs scored and 61 RBIs.

In softball, she is a four-year Gold Letter winner and earned the Best Teammate Award and was named 1st Team All-Conference and All-County.

She is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Peer Leader, CESA and Heroes and Cool Kids.

Fitz earned an amazing 12 letters and was a captain for every team on which she played. (field hockey – four years (captain), basketball – four years (captain), softball – four years (captain)).

Elizabeth will be taking her talents to Wayne, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing both field hockey and softball in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the William Patterson University Pioneers.

Alyssa Szarszewski – Lacrosse – Ramapo College – Roadrunners – Wayne – D3

Alyssa reached 100 saves during the 2025 season. She currently has 137+ saves.

She is in the ASL Honor Society and is involved Heroes and Cool Kids, Fashion Club, ASL Honor Society, Unified Club, Active Minds, Recycling Club and CESA.

Alyssa will be taking her talents to Wayne, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing lacrosse in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for the Ramapo College Roadrunners.

Jack Lane – Lacrosse – SUNY Polytechnic Institute – Wildcats – Utica, N.Y. – D3

Jack is a two-year varsity lacrosse player (DEF) and was a starter this past season for our football team.

A multi-sport athlete, Jack participated in football, wrestling, track and field, and lacrosse throughout his high school career.

Academically, Jack has a 3.7 G.P.A.

Jack will be taking his talents to Utica, N.Y., where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing lacrosse in the Empire 8 Athletic Conference (E8) for the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Wildcats.

Jake Szarszewski – Lacrosse – Drew University – Rangers – Madison – D3

Jake was a four-year starter and Gold Letter winner for the boys’ lacrosse team.

Jake will finish his career with an amazing school record 850+ saves.

He earned 1st Team All UCC and 2nd Team All Bianchi Division in 2025.

Jake has a 3.9 G.P.A. and is a member of CESA, Peer Leadership and Heroes and Cool Kids.

Jake will be taking his talents to Madison, where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing lacrosse in the Landmark Conference for the Drew University Rangers.

Lucas Spearnock – Lacrosse – Muhlenberg College – Mules – Allentown, Pa. – D3

Lucas is a four-year varsity starter and Gold Letter winner who has amassed 300+ career points and counting.

Lucas was named the 2025 Team MVP and earned All UCC Mountain Division and All Bianchi Division post-season honors.

He has a 4.0 G.P.A. with a challenging schedule that includes multiple honors and AP classes. He is also a member of Peer Leadership.

Lucas will be taking his talents to Allentown, Pa., where he will continue his academic and athletic career playing lacrosse in the Centennial Conference for the Muhlenberg College Mules.

“All of these student athletes have been an integral part of the success of our athletic programs while competing at Arthur L. Johnson High School the past four years,” said Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School. “More importantly, they have been model student athletes that did things the right way both on the fields, in the classroom, and throughout our community. Although it will be sad to see them leave, the Crusader’s loss is their respective college’s gain and we look forward to following their successful collegiate athletic careers over the next four years.”

Crusader Athletics would like to wish the best of luck to all of our student athletes moving on to participate in NCAA Collegiate Athletics.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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