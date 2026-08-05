MOUNTAINSIDE — On a warm June evening, the staff and volunteer community of Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, gathered at the historic Masker’s Barn in the Watchung Reservation. The annual event was to honor the dedication of nearly 200 volunteers whose collective efforts allowed the organization to support over 600 individuals navigating the loss of someone close to them this past program year.

Imagine’s diverse volunteer force serves in a variety of critical roles. Some welcome families as greeters, while others manage clean-up following a Night of Support. However, the majority of the team serves as support group facilitators and substitute facilitators.

These facilitators – ranging from high school-aged youth to adults – undergo multiple days of intensive training before entering the group rooms. Grounded in the “Companioning Model” of grief support developed by Dr. Alan Wolfelt, these volunteers do not attempt to “fix” grief; instead, they walk alongside participants, creating deep connections and inspiring safe conversations where children and adults can share their stories with their peers, feel seen, and know they are not alone.

The evening featured a celebratory dinner and recognition ceremony to highlight the unique importance of every volunteer role. Imagine also celebrated major milestone anniversaries for three exceptional, long-serving facilitators:

10 Years of Service: Cindy Deegan, Mountainside facilitator;

10 Years of Service: Mark Papa, Mountainside facilitator; and

5 Years of Service: Paige Rusnock, Newark facilitator.

This year, driven by the commitment of this volunteer team, Imagine successfully offered 56 different support groups across 8 Nights of Support spanning its Newark center, Mountainside center and virtual platforms.

“Imagine’s volunteers are such an essential part of our community,” said Lindsay Schambach, executive director of Imagine. “Because of the energy, empathy and dedication they bring, Imagine is able to create a supportive atmosphere that allows children and families to feel seen, heard and understood. We are incredibly grateful for everything they do.”

As the need for free peer support groups for children, teens, young adults and caregivers continues to rise, Imagine is always looking to expand its volunteer family. No professional experience is required and comprehensive training is provided.

To share your interest in joining Imagine’s volunteer community, visit www.imaginenj.org to submit a volunteer interest form and sign up for an upcoming introductory tour.

Photo Courtesy of Andrew Goldberg





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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