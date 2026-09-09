CRANFORD — In 1926, an American silent drama film, “Padlocked,” was shown at the Cranford Theater. On Saturday Nov. 7, theater goers can see “Padlocked” on the big screen at the Cranford Theater, as the theater celebrates its 100-year anniversary. Ben Model will recreate the sound of 100 years ago, playing on a mighty Wurlitzer organ, accompanying the film.

“I’m very excited about this,” said theater owner Doreen Sayegh.

Sayegh took over the theater in 2019. Owning the Cranford Theater is about preserving something meaningful to Sayegh. She said, “We want to make sure there are many more decades to come to bring people together. It’s a space unlike any other space. You laugh together. You cry together. It means a lot to me.”

As the Cranford Theater’s 100th anniversary approaches, they’ve been collecting memories and keepsakes for a Centennial Time Capsule. The time capsule will be sealed and buried during the 100th anniversary celebration in November, preserving the stories of today’s community for future generations to discover. The time capsule will be re-opened in 25 years.

On Nov. 29, 1926, the Cranford Theater opened its doors at 25 N. Avenue W. It was originally called the Branford Theater. The new movie house had 1,300 seats and a Wurlitzer pipe organ. Sayegh said The Rotary Club of Cranford encouraged them to change their name. Two months later, it was officially known as the Cranford Theater.

In Sayegh’s time of running the theater, a lot has happened.

The pandemic hit in March 2020. The Cranford Theater showed drive-in movies from June to December 2020 and re-opened in April 2021 until September 2021, when it reopened the indoor theater. Then, the writers’ and actors’ strike happened.

And just when things were starting to get better, the theater’s ceiling collapsed.

It reopened Nov. 25, 2025, and has been going strong ever since.

“It’s a comeback story,” said Sayegh. “Talk about being resilient!”

What Sayegh loves most about being a theater owner is when the community comes out. “I love seeing people come together,” she said. “It makes my heart very happy. People make new friends at the theater. I love when we play classic movies and people bring their children or grandchildren. I love when we do fundraisers and everybody comes together to help others. I love that people come to the theater and they feel like family – which they are. They are part of the family, just like our employees.”

Another thing Sayegh loves about when people go to the movies is that it’s one of the few places they can put their phones down. “You get to escape two to three hours. You focus on the screen. We can provide that,” she said.

The Cranford Theater has evolved from not just showing movies but to having comedy shows, open mics, film festivals, birthday parties and live music. “We’re really expanding,” she said.

Visit the Cranford Theater at: https://www.cranfordtheater.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Theater











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