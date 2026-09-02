LINDEN — Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food restaurant, recently opened in Linden.

The day of the ribbon cutting, they were giving away “Free Cane’s for a Year” gift cards to people waiting to come in. Vijosa Hoxha was one of the recipients of the gift card. However, once she got inside, she ripped up the card in protest. Hoxha is an animal ally and she wanted to make a point. She also walked around the restaurant showing video footage of chickens in the slaughterhouse.

“People were shocked and horrified to see the footage and what they’re supporting. One person told us they’re no longer supporting Raising Cane’s,” said Mason Melito, senior campaigner with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). “We got the attention of every single person.”

The Linden Police Department escorted PETA off the property, but PETA had already given their message by then. “Everyone now knows to be kind to animals,” said Melito. “Workers were shocked and watched the footage and clearly were trying to get us out of the restaurant. We had a very successful disruption of their grand opening.”

No one from PETA got arrested. Melito said, “It was very peaceful. True violence is what happens to these chickens.”

Raising Cane’s had been contacted several times to comment on what happened, but they did not return phone calls or emails to LocalSource.

Mayor Derek Armstead, who was at the ribbon cutting, said, “The city of Linden has no comment on the protest at this time.”

PETA is a large global animal rights organization. They were founded in the United States in 1980 and campaign against animal cruelty in factory farming, clothing, laboratories and entertainment.

The organization has been showing up at Raising Cane’s all across the country. They came to the grand opening of Raising Cane’s in Linden to ask people not to support the restaurant. “There are so many vegan options to choose from,” said Melito.

In a recent press release, PETA President Tracy Reiman said, “Behind every ‘chicken finger’ was a gentle bird who was crammed into a filthy shed with tens of thousands of others, engineered to grow so heavy that their bones can crack, and was terrified as their throat was cut. PETA is urging everyone to leave chickens in peace, not in pieces, and to please go vegan.”

Photo Courtesy of PETA





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