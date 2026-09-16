UNION — Community Day was celebrated at St. Paul’s Calvary United Church of God in Vauxhall during Labor Day Weekend.

It was a day of love, faith and community with activities for everyone. DJ Dreskee was the featured deejay. Live music was by NXT Level Musiq. There was plenty of food including hot dogs and hamburgers and fresh lemonade and food trucks. There were plenty of vendors, free haircuts and a Tricky Tray.

Union Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier and Committeewoman Sandra Terrell were in attendance.

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Church member and longtime attendee Kenneth Wakefield said that being an outreach for the community was the vision of Bishop Claude L. Campbell. He said, “A leader in the community to help people.”

Bishop Campbell and his wife, Dessie M. Campbell, have been together for 70 years. They were enjoying Community Day, together, arm-in-arm. Campbell said, “Everybody seems to be so happy.”

Gabriel Ramos, Vauxhall Library branch manager, said, “Being part of Vauxhall Library, it’s most important to be visible in the community.”

Paula Johnson, director of Union Township Community Action Organization Inc., and administration assistant Carey Leslie were providing information on their daycare and social services available to the community. The nonprofit was founded October 1967 by a group of concerned citizens from many walks of life. The purpose of the organization is to identify, assess and resolve some of the social ills faced by many of the community residents.

Valerie R. Brown, Nancy Tiller and Jamillah Rawls, of The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) Section of the Oranges, were providing information. NCNW was founded in 1935. The nonprofit is a platform to advocate for women’s rights, social justice, economic equity and health rights and ensure their community’s voice is heard at every level.

St. Paul’s Women’s Ministry and Usher Department had vendor tables, speaking about their roles in the church. Priscilla Bryant, president of the nurse’s unit, explained that she takes care of the pastor’s needs, along with guest pastors and visiting pastors.

Songstress Cookie Price-Drayton was promoting her most recent gospel single, “Picked Out to be Picked On.” The video recording of the song was filmed at St. Paul’s Calvary and features Bishop Claude L. Campbell.

Dolores Reid, also known as “The Cake Lady” baked many cakes and pies for the event including sweet potato pie, lemon cake, strawberry cake, chocolate cake and pineapple cake, to name a few.

Dr. Kathyann Duncan, of Valley Spring Family Medicine, which is right across the street from the church, spoke about the services they offer. They also have a special package for women without insurance.

Visit St. Paul’s Calvary United Church of God at: https://www.facebook.com/SPCUCOG/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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