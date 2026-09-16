RAHWAY — Critically acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo will be appearing as Lenny Bruce at the Union County Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 2.

Marmo, a native to Union County, has starred in more than 60 feature films and television shows. “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” ran for 125 performances in Los Angeles and nine months off-Broadway, with countless rave reviews. It’s an LA Times Critic’s Choice. Marmo is the show’s creator and star. It was directed by Tony Award-winning stage actor, film and television star Joe Mantegna.

Since childhood, Marmo knew who Lenny Bruce was but he said he didn’t become aware of him “in a real way” until 20 years ago. He was having lunch with actor, voice artist and comedian Charlie Brill. The late actor asked Marmo, “Do you know who Lenny Bruce is?”

Brill asked Marmo if he was interested in portraying Bruce in the one-man show.

Marmo was hesitant. “What if I can’t do it well?” he said.

But he ended up doing the show. “I fell in love with Lenny and we ran for six months,” said Marmo. “I felt it was a nice, safe version.”

Then Marmo wrote his own version. “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” first opened in 2017. “It’s more gritty,” said Marmo. “I don’t do imitations. I read everything I could read. I watched the little bit I could find, trying to capture his spirit.” Bruce’s friends have been in Marmo’s audience and he has brought them to tears many times.

Marmo feels he wrote himself a difficult piece to perform. “There’s a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “I start the show dead naked on the toilet. That was the end of his life. But it’s very tasteful. It’s lit beautifully. Some people find it sad. Some people laugh. They don’t get it yet. It’s cool. It’s a big challenge. It’s a lot of work. I’m grateful to do it. I’m lucky to be in this position. I’m carrying a message for Lenny he didn’t quite get to finish. Continue his story so he’s not forgotten.”

Working with director Joe Mantegna was a great experience for Marmo. He said, “I look up to him so much. He’s been my mentor for many years. Joe is incredible. He’s crazy talented, but he’s even a better person.”

The UCPAC performance will be a homecoming for Marmo. He grew up in Woodbridge and used to ride past UCPAC as a teenager, thinking someday he wants to perform there.

In this performance, he says the audience can expect to see how important Lenny Bruce was – and still is. “Hopefully, they’ll feel it was time well spent and appreciate the show,” said Marmo. “Our country is in shambles. Lenny’s voice is needed now more than ever. The theater has the power to move people especially with a show like this.”

To purchase tickets to “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” visit: https://ucpac.org/event/lenny-bruce-play/.

Photo Courtesy of Doren Sorrell





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