KENILWORTH — Kathleen Czarnecki, senior programming library assistant at Kenilworth Public Library, received the 2026 Union County SHERO Award earlier this year.

The SHERO Award celebrates extraordinary women in Union County who have made significant contributions to the community. Czarnecki was nominated by fellow librarian and coordinator of children’s services Eileen Nieves. The award was presented by the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

“I’m so honored,” said Czarnecki. “I was humbled. I believe that everyone here works very hard for their community. I’m grateful and proud to serve my community. There are so many other women in our community that do wonderful things. I’m grateful for the award. It’s really nice. I’m very touched (that) I was nominated by my co-worker.”

Some of the library programs Czarnecki hosts are Spin at Night, Yarnies, Weaving and Paper Pals.

Czarnecki is no stranger to getting acknowledged for her contributions to the library. In 2019, the Libraries of Union County Consortium honored Czarnecki for her Yarnies program as “Adult Services Program of the Year.”

She also received a Level Up Your Library grant of $5,000 for her Paper Pals program. “We were able to purchase a die cutting machine, which are very expensive,” she said. “We were able to purchase paper, glue, laminating machines, paint; so many things. We were able to host an extra day of programming a month because our supplies could last longer.”

In 2017, Czarnecki was awarded “Employee of the Year” by Kenilworth Borough Council.

These are just some of the awards she has received.

Czarnecki, a resident of Kenilworth, has worked at the Kenilworth Public Library for 27 years. “It’s my dream job,” she said enthusiastically. “The library is my identity. The first day I walked into the library, I couldn’t believe that I got to be a part of this library. It was a dream come true, honestly.”

What makes the library special for Czarnecki is that she loves the community. She said, “I love my staff, the people I work with and the people who walk through our doors. That’s what keeps me going.”

The Kenilworth Library is the first – and only – library at which Czarnecki has worked. “I did other things before the library,” she said. “But this was my absolute dream. I’m so fortunate.”

Her advice to anyone who would want to follow her path is to do the best you can. She said, “Don’t let anyone step on your dreams. No matter what you want to do, if it’s in your heart, you can make it work.”

When Czarnecki isn’t working at the library, she is passionate about gardening, fiber arts, spinning yarn, weaving and knitting. “Those are my favorite things to do,” she said. Then she added, “My friends are just wonderful.”

Photo Courtesy of Kathleen Czarnecki





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