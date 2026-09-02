September 4, 2026

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Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor UCL-RPK-john wagner-C

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor

September 2, 2026 76
New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 126
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 190
Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 181

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LOCAL SPORTS

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor UCL-RPK-john wagner-C 1

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor

September 2, 2026 76
Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener

September 2, 2026 56
New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 3

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 126
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ 4

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 190