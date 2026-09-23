CRANFORD — Cranford Community Center recently hosted Avalon Sound Journey’s third year birthday celebration.

Avalon Sound Journey is a non-invasive meditation experience using specific tones, sound vibrations and frequencies from crystal singing bowls or Tibetan bowls with gongs and other light percussion to promote relaxation and healing.

For one peaceful hour, attendees lied down on blankets to experience the sound and lighting system, which created a comforting, cozy scenario.

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Close friends Bridget Briant and Cheryl Wright-Smith founded Avalon Sound Journey in 2023. Briant manages the website and does the promotional side, while Wright-Smith provides the sound journey. Briant delivers an extra splash of sound with an additional bowl, fairy bells (chimes) or crystal bells.

Wright-Smith, who always loved music, started buying bowls for herself. She said it took time to get to know the equipment and which instruments work well together.

The experience of a sound journey is unique to each individual. Wright-Smith said that people generally feel relaxed and that sometimes they’ll experience colors or visions.

Briant added that sometimes they’ll experience joy. Some people cry. “The emotions bubble to the surface,” she said. “We leave time for them to talk about the experience.”

Lisa Lesiak of Scotch Plains said, “They really have a gift. It brings pure relaxation. It gives me a time to relax. Peace and the gift of time for yourself.”

Lesiak said she was in a lot of pain from having a hip replacement. She said the sound meditation helped her heal physically and emotionally. “I had a significant breakthrough with the sessions.”

As a busy teacher, Lesiak said she learned the skill of relaxation. “Through this, I’ve learned to calm my body and mind,” she said. “I love these ladies so much.”

Dave Bakovitch, of Scotch Plains, said, “I get a pretty good relaxation.”

Annie Alvarez, of Cranford, said, “You’re transported somewhere peaceful. I feel a little better every time I come. The ladies are wonderful. I love their energy.”

Denise Sadvary, of Westfield, said, “I love how soothing it is. I felt totally relaxed and it helps me sleep.”

Oscar Leal, of Basking Ridge, said, “It’s so relaxing. Very enjoyable.”

Following the sound meditation, Yogi Tea, spring water, apples and homemade vegan gluten-free cake were provided. There was also a raffle for gift baskets.

Donations collected went to Hanson Park.

Briant said they donate back to Hansen Park because that’s where she started her yoga programs. “There’s good community stuff, gardening, and nature,” she said. It’s her favorite place to teach outdoors.

To learn more about Avalon Sound visit: https://avalonsoundjourney.com/.

To learn more about Hansen Park visit: https://www.hansonparkconservancy.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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