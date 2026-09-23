September 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26  UCL-SUM-doggy dip-C

Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26 

September 16, 2026 89
Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

September 16, 2026 83
The Theater Project to launch Fall 2026 ‘New Play Readings’ series UCL-CRN-gail lou-C

The Theater Project to launch Fall 2026 ‘New Play Readings’ series

September 16, 2026 88
Fiesta Latina Returns to the Village Green on Sept. 18  UCL-SUM-fiesta latina-C

Fiesta Latina Returns to the Village Green on Sept. 18 

September 16, 2026 133

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three

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Hillside High School’s football team improves to 3-0

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Wagner is honored, Roselle Park is edged $CoMmEntÁ 4

Wagner is honored, Roselle Park is edged

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