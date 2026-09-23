UNION — American Theater Group (ATG), in partnership with the Union Arts Center, will launch a new In Conversation live event series with special guest Tony Danza at the DMK Black Box Theater at the Union Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

Danza is a beloved entertainer whose career spans more than four decades. He starred in the iconic television series “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss?” and appeared in films, including “Angels in the Outfield” and “Don Jon.” Recent credits include “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Netflix’s “The Good Cop,” Hulu’s “Darby and the Dead,” and “And Just Like That.”

Danza has starred on Broadway in “The Producers,” “A View from the Bridge” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” He tours nationwide with his four-piece band, blending music, storytelling, comedy and tap dancing. He returned to New York City’s legendary Café Carlyle this September to premiere his new show, ”Tony Danza: More Standards & Stories,” Sept. 8 to 19. A native New Yorker, he founded the nonprofit Stars of Tomorrow Project and remains actively involved in mentoring young performers. As he often says, “When you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act.”

The evening will be moderated by ATG’s new producing artistic director, Charlotte Cohn, who will engage Danza in discussions about how he got his start, past roles, working in the entertainment business and what lies ahead for the star. Attendees can expect anecdotes about his life and career along with advice for aspiring artists. The evening will include a short question-and-answer session.

The In Conversation series seeks to showcase actors who have had established careers and are enthusiastic about sharing their experience and advice for career longevity. The series, which will be presented regularly throughout the year, will also feature leaders in the Arts community who will share their thoughts and reflections on current events.

“I envision this new series as an ‘in person’ podcast,” said Cohn. “I hope to create interest around celebrities and trending topics, eventually expanding to include guests who are leaders from our local community. My hope is for the series to foster connections at a place where candid discussions are had not only about the arts and the theater, but current events as well. To me, it all starts with a conversation.”

Tickets are priced at $50 for regular seating, with a limited number of $150 VIP tickets available, which include a post-show Meet and Greet and digital photo with Danza. Tickets can be purchased at: americantheatergroup.org or through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-conversation-an-american-theater-group-series-tickets-1998888044951?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Photo Courtesy of John Russo





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