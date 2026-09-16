SUMMIT — The city of Summit’s annual Fiesta Latina event will be on Friday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., on the Village Green, located at 356 Broad St., Summit.

All members of the public are invited to this free community event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Attendees can enjoy musical and dance performances, Latin food trucks and cultural demonstrations. Latin band De Tierra Caliente will perform in concert on the main stage.

The event is sponsored by Atlantic Health and Saint John’s Lutheran Church. Community and cultural groups should contact David Guida at dguidajr@cityofsummit.org or 908-277-2932 to sign up to host a table at the event or become a sponsor.

For more information, visit www.summitcommunityprograms.com or call the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell





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