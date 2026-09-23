Governor Livingston football seeks second straight win

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — In order to continue their path to qualify for a playoff berth out of South, Group 2, the Governor Livingston High School Highlanders need to focus solely on who they match up with this week and try not to look ahead.

For the second straight week, Governor Livingston will go up against a team seeking its first win. This time, and on a Thursday night, Sept. 24, it will be the Highlanders traveling to Bergen County to face a 0-4 Lyndhurst High School squad.

This is a rare 0-4 start for the Golden Bears, who the last three years qualified for the playoffs out of North, Group 2 and posted winning seasons in 2025 at 6-4 and 2024 at 7-2.

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“They’re a tough NJIC team,” Governor Livingston head coach Pete Ramiccio said. “I’m a Passaic County guy (Ramiccio is a Lakeland Regional High School graduate) and I believe we should be playing a Bergen County or Passaic County squad every year. It will also help our strength index.”

Governor Livingston (2-2) will play at Lyndhurst (0-4) on Thursday, Sept. 24, at a 6:45 p.m. kickoff.

The Highlanders are coming off a convincing 49-12 Big Central Conference-United Silver Division triumph against a 0-3 John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin, team in a game played Saturday, Sept. 19, at Governor Livingston’s Frey Field. Governor Livingston snapped a two-game slide to improve to 2-2 with its second home win of the year.

The Highlanders made quick work of their Middlesex County foe this time, scoring six touchdowns in the first half to allow the entire second half to be played with a running clock.

Governor Livingston improved to 4-1 against Iselin Kennedy with Ramiccio. The last two times these teams clashed, the games were much closer, with Governor Livingston winning 36-28 in single overtime last year at Iselin Kennedy and, the year before, Iselin Kennedy edging Governor Livingston, 28-27, at Governor Livingston.

“This year, I know they have a lot of sophomores,” Ramiccio said. “If they keep on playing, we expect them to be better next year.”

Junior wide receiver Connor Jakubowski scored Governor Livingston’s first points on a two-yard run to tie the game and then senior placekicker Mason Barker made the first of his seven extra points to give the Highlanders the lead for good in the first quarter at 7-6.

Jakubowski scored again in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Colin Hughes that covered 54 yards.

“We knew what we had to do and we executed,” Jakubowski said. “We wanted to run the ball down their throats and that’s what we did.”

Governor Livingston rushed for 225 yards, with junior running back Elijah Garcia leading the way with more than 100 yards. Garcia scored twice in the second quarter on two-yard runs.

The Highlanders are anxious to produce a similar effort against Lyndhurst.

“We want to be able to dominate all four quarters,” Jakubowski said.

Governor Livingston’s losses have come on the road at Monroe Township High School, 28-7, and at Bernards High School, 49-29.

“They were two solid teams,” Jakubowski said. “We can’t underestimate anyone. We have to rally as a team.”

Junior wide receiver-defensive back Parker Chatfield also scored twice in the first half, the first time returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and the second time on a pass reception in the second.

In the third quarter, sophomore running back Jake Rotkel reached the end zone for the first time on varsity, scoring Governor Livingston’s final touchdown on a 53-yard run.

“We’ve been moving the ball every week, even in our game against Monroe,” Ramiccio said. “I was also happy with our aggression on defense. We actually tackled after struggling with first contact.”

Big Central Conference-United Silver Division contest at Governor Livingston

Iselin Kennedy (0-4, 0-2) 06 00 00 06 – 12

Governor Livingston (2-2, 1-1) 21 21 07 00 – 49

First Quarter:

Iselin Kennedy – Braylon Diaz 34 pass from Kamali Walker, kick failed (IK 6-0)

2 plays, 35 yards, :50 used

Iselin Kennedy scored after recovering onsides kick on game’s opening kickoff.

Governor Livingston – Connor Jakubowski 2 run, Mason Barker kick (GL 7-6)

7 plays, 70 yards, 2:30 used

Governor Livingston – Parker Chatfield 30 interception return, Mason Barker kick (GL 14-6)

Governor Livingston – Connor Jakubowski 54 pass from Colin Hughes, Mason Barker kick (GL 21-6)

Second Quarter:

Governor Livingston – Elijah Garcia 2 run, Mason Barker kick (GL 28-6)

Governor Livingston – Parker Chatfield 21 pass from Mateo Liloia, Mason Barker kick (GL 35-6)

Governor Livingston – Elijah Garcia 2 run, Mason Barker kick (GL 42-6)

Running clock for entire second half

Third Quarter:

Governor Livingston – Jake Rotkel 53 run, Mason Barker kick (GL 49-6)

Governor Livingston capitalized on a turnover, an interception by Elijah Garcia.

Fourth Quarter:

Iselin Kennedy – Braylon Diaz 40 pass from Hayden Morrison, kick failed (GL 49-12)

Photos by JR Parachini









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