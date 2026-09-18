SUMMIT — Summit Downtown Inc. (SDI) has announced the return of the highly anticipated annual Arts & Cars Festival on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The heart of downtown Summit will become a vibrant hub of community celebration and this beloved event promises a lively day packed with free family-friendly activities, delicious food and beverages, exceptional juried art; and of course, cool, custom and classic automobiles, as well as premier live entertainment.

Co-sponsored by Peotter’s Auto Body & Spa, the incredible car show will line the streets with an impressive array of unique, modified, and classic vehicles. Automotive enthusiasts of all ages can admire the cars and cast their votes for the highly coveted People’s Choice award. Car owners can pre-register for $20 until Thursday, Sept. 17, to be included in the PCA voting poll. Visit summitdowntown.org to learn more.

“Peotter’s is proud to continue being a part of this special event,” said Larry Peotter, Peotter’s Autobody & Spa’s owner. “The car show unites families, friends and car enthusiasts for a day of fun and tradition and we are honored to play a role in sponsoring and operating it year after year to keep that tradition going. We look forward to seeing everyone come out, enjoy the day, and celebrate what makes our community so great!”

Running alongside the car show is an expansive outdoor art exhibition, co-sponsored by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. Located on Springfield Avenue, this juried show features a carefully curated selection of fine arts and crafts, offering attendees the perfect opportunity to browse, appreciate, and purchase unique works directly from talented regional artists.

“The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is honored to work alongside Summit Downtown, Peotter’s, and our talented community of artists to create an event where people can discover exceptional art and handmade goods. The Arts Center’s deep connections with the local creative community help ensure that Arts & Cars remains a welcoming, exciting experience for visitors,” said VACNJ Executive Director Melanie Cohn.

Interactive family fun

Designed with families in mind, the festival is packed with free interactive fun and community attractions for attendees of all ages! Non-profit organizations will be on-site offering interactive games and activities for children. Children will love roaming the festival to find Krazy Kevin juggling on his unicycle and Shawn Yaney, the immensely popular balloon artist. The fun continues with downtown business activities including Master Yoo’s Martial Arts, games with Robot Revolution, thrilling Miniature Car Racing, mini-golf and colorful designs from face painting and airbrush tattoos. Don’t forget to grab a prop, strike a pose and capture memories at the photo booth (generously sponsored by St. Patrick School), stretch out and explore wellness options with Gold Sponsor Pilates Addiction Short Hills and dive right into even more high-energy festival magic brought to you by our fantastic Gold Sponsor: State Farm – Richard Fernandez Insurance Agency

Live music, food trucks and Sunday football

The festival atmosphere will be electric, fueled by an outstanding live music lineup on the main stage, generously supported by Superior Showcase (Platinum) Sponsors, Lincoln and the Summit Hearing Aid Center. Crowds will be treated to high-energy performances by Candice Lee, Rusty Monks, and Big Train, keeping the town moving all day long alongside DJ Paul Fessock (Train Station location), Jeiris Cook, and the Beth Sherby Duo (Beer & Wine Garden).

When hunger strikes, attendees can stroll through Food Truck Alley to sample a diverse variety of delicious local bites. This year’s mouth-watering lineup features Just Delicious Kettle Corn, Puras Paletas, SandWiCheRia, Jack’s Surf & Turf and Pizza Vita.

Adults looking to relax and enjoy the lively environment can visit the popular Beer & Wine Garden, made possible by generous beverage donors Peerless Beverage Co. and Cambridge Wines. Sports fans won’t miss a minute of the action either, as the Giant TV screen returns to the footprint to broadcast the first slate of Sunday football – including the Jets game.

“Every year, the Arts & Cars Festival reminds us why downtown Summit is such a fantastic place to visit,” said Nancy Adams, SDI executive director. “This wonderful arts festival combined with the special car show and family activities truly provides something for everyone to enjoy. A huge thank you to our partners and sponsors for making this beloved annual tradition possible!”

Once again, SDI extends its deepest gratitude to the generous sponsors who make this free community event possible: Co-Sponsors Peotter’s Auto Body & Spa and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey; Superior Showcase (Platinum) Sponsors, Lincoln and the Summit Hearing Aid Center; and Exquisite Exhibition (Gold) Sponsors, St. Patrick School, Pilates Addiction (Short Hills), and State Farm – Richard Fernandez Insurance Agency. A special thanks also goes to our Beverage Donors, Peerless Beverage Co. and Cambridge Wines.

For more information, a full schedule of events, car show registration and a festival map, visit www.summitdowntown.org or follow on all social media: @summitdowntown.





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