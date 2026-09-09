September 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union County Sheriff’s Office receives donation for K9 Kona’s ballistic vest UCL-UC-ballastic vest-C

Union County Sheriff’s Office receives donation for K9 Kona’s ballistic vest

September 2, 2026 115
Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

August 26, 2026 146
Borough transitions to government website and domain 

Borough transitions to government website and domain 

August 26, 2026 134
Labor-friendly policy advances by expanding Project Labor Agreement requirements

Labor-friendly policy advances by expanding Project Labor Agreement requirements

August 26, 2026 137

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor UCL-RPK-john wagner-C 2

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor

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Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener

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New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 4

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