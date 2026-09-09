RAHWAY — Grover Cleveland Elementary School hosted a community welcoming event on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to introduce its new principal, Joseph Cordero, to students, families and staff ahead of the upcoming school year.

The festive afternoon brought together school staff, families and district leadership for an engaging turnout filled with music, snacks, bubbles and ice pops.

Among the administrative leaders present to support Cordero were Superintendent of Schools Aleya Shoieb, Rahway Board of Education Vice President Shanna Raysick and Madison Avenue School Principal Doris Jones. Their attendance highlighted the strong sense of unity and shared commitment across the Rahway School District. Also, a huge thank you to the Franklin PTA for helping our community members sign up for Cleveland’s PTA.

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“It was a fantastic afternoon connecting with our families, staff, and leadership,” said Cordero. “The warm welcome from the Grover Cleveland community sets a wonderful tone for the year ahead, and I look forward to working together to support our students’ success.”

Grover Cleveland Elementary School extends its thanks to all the families and community members who attended to make the event a success.

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen





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