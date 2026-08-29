August 30, 2026

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Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

August 26, 2026 19
Borough transitions to government website and domain 

Borough transitions to government website and domain 

August 26, 2026 23
2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

August 26, 2026 45
Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

August 26, 2026 77

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Clark teachers are honored at the 2026 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast
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LOCAL SPORTS

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 1

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 62
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ 2

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 135
Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 3

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 142
Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 235