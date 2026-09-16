CLARK — As the dog days of summer came to an end, the fun had just begun for Clark’s four-pawed friends.

Labor Day was the last day of pool season at Clark Community Pool. But they opened their gates one last time, so dogs of all sizes could enjoy some pool time, along with their pet parents. Clark Community Pool’s third Doggy Dip Day was free and open to anyone.

Ralph Bernardo, recreation director of Clark, said, “I love doing it!”

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Mobile Pet Spa, Zoomin Groomin, was there giving out freebies to the dogs – treats and balls. Founder Nicholas Grasso said, “We love serving the pups in the community. It’s great seeing the different pups. We treat them like our own.”

Renee Heinz was there with her mini-poodle, Reese. She said, “We came last year. It’s something for the dogs to do other than a dog class.”

Jill Pall, of Garwood, was there with her adorable 9-year-old miniature Pinscher named Charlotte, who was named after her grandmother as a joke. “My dog loves the water,” she said. “We came last year. She was in the parking lot and she remembered. She was so excited.”

Chris Soto, of Clark, was wadding in the water with Greyson, her French Bulldog. “They deserve a day in the sun, too,” she said.

Randi Spadafino of Clark was there with her 6-year-old Cockapoo, Serena. “I love seeing all the dogs around,” she said.

Andi Twombly, of Clark, brought her 2-year-old mini Bernedoodle, Heidi, to the pool. “It’s wonderful,” she said.

Khanh Nguyen, of Edison, brought her 2-year-old Dachshund, Rigatoni. “I love dog events,” she said. “This is so nice for them to cool down during the last days of summer.”

Maria Papa, of Clark, has an 8-month-old Maltese named Charlie. It was Charlie’s first time visiting the pool. “He saw and loves it,” she said. “I love all the small breeds getting together, socialization. He seems very happy.”

Iksha Batra, of Edison, has a 3-year-old poodle named Auzzie, who was also at the pool for the very first time. “He loves meeting all the puppies,” she said.

Madhu Sundar, of North Edison, brought her 6-year-old Maltipoo, Simba. “It’s amazing,” she said. “The dogs are so happy and making so many friends.”

Loredana Petracca, of Clark, brought her 1-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu, Gia. She said, “Dogs get to interact and have a good time. She loves other dogs. Just being social with other dogs is a good thing. She’s happy.”

The Clark Community Pool is located at 201 Oak Ridge Road, Clark.

For more information, contact Ralph Bernardo at 848-467-4209 or 732-428-8400.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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