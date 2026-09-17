Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three

UNION COUNTY — Three weekends in the books and Union County football is off to a promising start.

Elizabeth, Rahway and Hillside high schools are 3-0, and Linden, Cranford and New Providence high schools are 2-0.

Jonathan Dayton High School (2-1) has won its last two and avenged last year’s loss to David Brearley High School, handing the Bears their first loss, while Summit High School is 2-1 with two home wins.

Roselle Park High School is coming off its first victory, a resounding 49-6 triumph at South River High School.

Elizabeth and Hillside are coming off wins in games that featured both teams at 2-0.

Summit scored only one touchdown but managed to turn away Middlesex County foe Carteret High School, 13-6, in a rare Friday afternoon game last week on Sept. 11.

What made the game special was that the comeback victory consisted of returning senior starter Jackson Marx scoring all 13 Summit points. Marx reached the end zone on an eight-yard run to tie the game at 6-6 in the first quarter, kicked the ensuing extra point to put Summit ahead for good at 7-6 and then later in the game kicked field goals of 25 and 30 yards.

Hit hard by graduation offensively, Summit’s defense is ahead of its offense at the moment. Hillside has scored only 46 points in three games so far, not what the Hilltoppers are used to, but yielded only 48.

The key play on Summit’s first quarter touchdown drive was a fine one-handed catch over the middle made by junior running back Cameron Zulauf, who wears No. 1. The catch gave Summit a big first down on the possession.

Blocking Carteret’s extra point attempt after the Ramblers scored the game’s first touchdown was Summit senior JT Zobel, who wears uniform No. 18.

Marquee matchups this weekend feature Rahway (3-0) at Linden (2-0), St. Joseph High School, Metuchen (2-0) at Elizabeth (3-0) and Summit (2-1) at Cranford (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 18.

David Brearley (2-1) and Governor Livingston High School (1-2) will seek to beat 0-3 teams Saturday, Sept. 19, when David Brearley travels to Middlesex County to face South River High School and Governor Livingston hosts Middlesex County foe John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin.

Returning senior running back Tyler Fuscaldo scored both Jonathan Dayton touchdowns in its big 14-7 win at 2-0 David Brearley on Friday, Sept. 11, at Ward Field in Kenilworth.

Union County football matchups for Week Three

Friday, Sept. 18 = 11 games

St. Joseph, Metuchen (2-0) at Elizabeth (3-0), 6 p.m. – St. Joe’s has high-scoring wins at home against Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School and at Westfield High School, while Elizabeth is coming off a big 19-7 win at Union High School, where standout senior quarterback Arique Fleming rushed and passed for a touchdown and sealed the victory with a fourth quarter interception for a touchdown.

Woodbridge (1-2) at Plainfield (1-2), 6 p.m. – Woodbridge High School defeated Plainfield High School in 2024 and 2025, while Plainfield is coming off its first win in 2026, a 26-7 win at Colonia High School on Friday, Sept. 11.

Arthur L. Johnson (0-2) at Abraham Clark (0-2), 6 p.m. – Arthur L. Johnson has lost close games at Delaware Valley High School, 34-33, and at home to New Providence, 27-20, while Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, needs to get going on offense after falling at Hillside, 35-7, and at Perth Amboy High School, 41-6. Perhaps the home-opener at Arminio Field on Friday, Sept. 18, will spur Roselle’s offense against an Arthur L. Johnson squad also seeking to reach the win column for the first time in 2026.

Highland Park (3-0) at Roselle Park (1-2), 6 p.m. – Not only is Highland Park undefeated, but the Middlesex County school has not given up a point yet this year, outscoring the opposition 99-0. Senior running back Nick Salas rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns against South River, with Roselle Park scoring its first 35 points in the first quarter.

Metuchen (1-1) at New Providence (2-0), 6:30 p.m. – The Pioneers have scored 27 points in both victories. New Providence is 4-0 against Metuchen High School since 2022, with three of the four wins coming by shutout.

Westfield (1-2) at Union (2-1), 7 p.m. – Union senior running back Jamir Hall scored his team’s only touchdown on an 18-yard run against Elizabeth and rushed for 149 yards on 29 carries. Westfield’s lone win was against Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School. Westfield has defeated Union the past two seasons.

Rahway (3-0) at Linden (2-0), 7 p.m. – Rahway is averaging an even 31 points so far this season, while Linden is averaging 41.5 after its first two games. These teams last played in 2023, which was a 28-20 Linden win at Linden.

Summit (2-1) at Cranford (2-0), 7 p.m. – Summit will seek its first road win of the year, while Cranford has been sparked by the play of senior quarterback Aidan Capizzi, junior running back Logan Murray and senior running back Gabe Worrell.

Carteret (1-2) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (0-3), 7 p.m. – One of the two victories Scotch Plains–Fanwood produced last year was a thrilling 39-38 triumph at home against Carteret. The teams will clash at Scotch Plains for the second straight season.

Hillside (3-0) at Voorhees (1-2), 7 p.m. – Hillside is 3-0 for the first time since 2022 and will be seeking to reach 4-0 for the first time since that same season four years ago. Hillside junior quarterback Muwahid Williams has a strong and accurate arm, capable of hitting receivers deep down field.

J.P. Stevens (2-1) at Jonathan Dayton (2-1), 7 p.m. – John P. Stevens High School of Edison has finished at less than .500 every year since at least 2010. Jonathan Dayton is seeking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012, after almost making it last year. The Bulldogs of Springfield are sparked by the steady play of senior quarterback Adrian Bernknopf.

Saturday, Sept. 19 = two games

David Brearley (2-1) at South River (0-3), 1 p.m. – David Brearley won, 49-14, at South River last year. David Brearley went 0-10 in 2024, before improving greatly last year, while South River went 1-9 in 2025 and is seeking a bounce back.

Iselin Kennedy (0-3) at Governor Livingston (1-2), 2 p.m. – This is the fifth straight season these teams will clash, with Governor Livingston 3-1 in the previous four meetings, including last year’s 36-28 single overtime triumph at Iselin Kennedy. Governor Livingston won the 2022 game, 16-10, at Governor Livingston; the 2023 contest, 35-0, at Iselin Kennedy; and Iselin Kennedy edged Governor Livingston, 28-27, at Governor Livingston in 2024.

Union County football schedule for Week Three:

Friday, Sept. 18 = 11 games

St. Joseph’s, Metuchen at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Highland Park at Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Metuchen at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Westfield at Union, 7 p.m.

Rahway at Linden, 7 p.m.

Summit at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Carteret at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Voorhees, 7 p.m.

J.P. Stevens at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 = two games

David Brearley at South River, 1 p.m.

Iselin Kennedy at Governor Livingston, 2 p.m.

Off: None.





About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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