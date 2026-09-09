September 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor UCL-RPK-john wagner-C

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor

September 2, 2026 163
Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener

September 2, 2026 111
New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 170
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 236

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LOCAL SPORTS

Wagner is honored, Roselle Park is edged $CoMmEntÁ 1

Wagner is honored, Roselle Park is edged

September 9, 2026 61
Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor UCL-RPK-john wagner-C 2

Football field to be named John Wagner Stadium in his honor

September 2, 2026 163
Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston football tops Jonathan Dayton, 40-27, in season opener

September 2, 2026 111
New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 4

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 170