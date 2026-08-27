August 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 99
Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 124
Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 207
How football schedules have changed in Union County

How football schedules have changed in Union County

August 12, 2026 212

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$CoMmEntÁ
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A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

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LOCAL SPORTS

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 1

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 32
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ 2

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 99
Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 3

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 124
Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 207