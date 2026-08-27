New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

UNION COUNTY — The new high school football classifications, what all fans were waiting for this summer, were finally released by the NJSIAA this week.

These will be the sections teams will be in for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

As far as the 17 football schools in Union County, all but three were placed in the North.

Here’s a look at where everyone is:

North, Group 5 = five schools

Elizabeth

Linden

Plainfield

Union

Westfield

North, Group 4 = three schools

Rahway

Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Summit

North, Group 3 = one school

Cranford

North, Group 2 = two schools

Hillside

New Providence

North, Group 1 = three schools

David Brearley, Kenilworth

Jonathan Dayton, Springfield

Roselle Park

South, Group 2 = three schools

Governor Livingston, Berkeley Heights

Arthur L. Johnson, Clark

Abraham Clark, Roselle

With Cranford High School being the only Union County school in North, Group 3, the Cougars know at least one thing: they will not be playing anyone else from Union County, say Summit or Rahway high schools, in the playoffs, should they qualify for a 15th straight season. Rahway remains in North, Group 4 and Summit moved up to North, Group 4.

Last year, out of North, Group 3, Summit reached the North 2, Group 3 final for the first time since 2018.

Westfield High School moved up to North, Group 5 and New Providence High School up to North, Group 2. Hillside High School moved over from South, Group 2 to North, Group 2.

Jonathan Dayton High School, Springfield, much to the happiness of head coach Nick Iannacone, is back in North, Group 1 after being in North, Group 2 the last two years.

Elizabeth, Linden, Plainfield and Union high schools remain in North, Group 5; Rahway and Scotch Plains–Fanwood high schools remain in North, Group 4 and David Brearley and Roselle Park high schools remain in North, Group 1. Governor Livingston, Arthur L. Johnson and Abraham Clark high schools remain in South, Group 2.

The 2026 season kicks off in New Jersey on Thursday, Aug. 27, with the beginning of Week Zero games. Week One competition commences Thursday, Sept. 3.

Photo by JR Parachini





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