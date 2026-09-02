UNION COUNTY — Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli announced that Dr. Cesar DePaço has donated $3,800 to provide a ballistic vest for K9 Kona, helping protect the patrol-trained K9 during deployments throughout Union County.

The donation follows Dr. DePaço’s recent visit to the Union County Sheriff’s Office canine facility, where he met K9 Kona and learned more about the work of the K9 Unit. The unit serves all 21 municipalities in Union County and provides mutual aid to law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. DePaço for once again supporting K9 Kona and the important work of our K9 Unit,” said Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli. “His generosity made it possible for us to bring Kona into our agency, and this latest donation will help ensure that Kona is properly protected while serving alongside our officers. This continued commitment to the safety of our K9 partners and the communities they serve is sincerely appreciated.”

Dr. DePaço previously donated $10,500 for the purchase of K9 Kona. After completing months of extensive training and earning certification, K9 Kona was officially placed into service as a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

The ballistic vest will provide K9 Kona with an additional layer of protection while assisting sheriff’s officers during patrol duties and other law enforcement operations.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. DePaço and the DePaço Foundation for their continued generosity, dedication to public safety and support of the officers and K9 partners who serve Union County.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins





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