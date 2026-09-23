CRANFORD — Cranford’s annual Pooch Plunge at Orange Avenue Pool was a barking success!

Cranford Community Connection recently teamed up with Cranford Recreation & Parks to allow dogs of all sizes to have a splash before the pool closed down for the season. Both resident and non-resident pups were welcomed.

Mobile Pet Spa Zoomin Groomin was on site with free giveaways such as balls, note pads and snacks. Founder Nicholas Grasso said, “We’re happy to be here serving the community.”

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Christian Dellandrino, of Garwood, was with his Shepherd Husky named Ozzy. He said, “We come every year. He loves the water.”

Dolores Batz-Culp, of Scotch Plains, said her 4-year-old rescue, Winter, who is a Husky and Great Pyrenees mix, is besties with Ozzy. She said that Ozzy was one of the first dogs she met at the Echo Lake Dog Park. Batz-Culp said she’s been coming to the Cranford Pooch Plunge for years. “Dogs have a great time,” she said. “Gets them active and she gets to see friends.”

Jeff Jotz, of Garwood, brought his 7-year-old dog, Orla. “She loves to swim,” he said. “She swims in the river, lake, ocean… She comes every year.”

Sue Logan, of Garwood, was there with her 7-year-old Golden Retriever, Riley. Logan said, “She loves swimming. It’s her favorite thing in the world.”

Dennis Lovatt, of Bayonne, said he takes Jemma, his 4-year-old Golden Retriever, to all the community pools when they close for the summer and allow dogs. “She loves the beach,” he said. “We take her down the shore.”

Naseh Jenkins, of Hillside, brought Zoey, a 2-year-old pitbull. “It’s so joyful,” he said.

Carla Conte, of Cranford, brought Brooks, a Labrador mix who loves to swim. “It’s a great opportunity to socialize,” said Conte.

Shirley Rossado, of Fords, came with her 6-year-old Goldendoodle, Lola. “She’s having the time of her life,” said Rossado. “This is a nice event. Dogs get to interact with other dogs. Our kids are grown up; these are our children. Their life span is short. Let them have the best life ever. She’s a good dog. It’s good for her to exercise.”

Mathieu Glachant, of Maplewood, came with his 9-month-old rescue dog, Habanero, who is a mix with 25 percent Standard Poodle. “It’s his first time jumping in the pool,” said Glachant. “His big sister is crazy about swimming, introducing him to the joys of splashing around.”

Liz Correale just moved to Cranford. Her 7-year-old pup, Kona, is a Lab mix. “She’s never been in water before,” said Correale. “It’s so wonderful the community does this.”

Erica Margaritondo, of Union, has been coming to the Pooch Plunge for the last couple years with her 9-year-old Goldendoodle, Robby.

Visit Cranford Recreation and Parks at: https://cranfordrecreation.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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