KENILWORTH — The Theater Project is inviting golfers to their annual golf outing.

The golf outing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, at Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth. It will support the theater’s next year’s programs and help build relationships with area businesses. The honorary chair of the event committee is Union Township mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. The Theater Project has just completed its first summer season at the DMK Theater in the new Union Arts Center.

The fundraiser golf committee is co-chaired by Mary Iannelli and Beverly Marsio, whose husband has a lot of friends who play golf.

Mariso has been on the board committee for more than 10 years. Her husband is an avid golfer, and he suggested having a golf outing to raise money for The Theater Project. They began having golf outings before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser is important to Mariso because she loves the arts. Joining the theater’s board was part of her scope. It sounded interesting and it was something different for her. She enjoyed doing volunteer work and learning more about the theater.

“That’s how our golf outing came about,” said Iannelli who also serves onboard for the Theater Project.

Participants can enjoy a round of golf, breakfast and lunch while socializing. Breakfast will include Grab-n-Go breakfast sandwiches, coffee, tea and juices. Lunch will be a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, chicken, corn on the cob, pasta salad, baked beans, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. There will also be a cash bar.

Raffle baskets were donated for a Tricky Tray. There’s also a grand prize.

“This year, there’s a surprise game at one of the holes, but we don’t want to give any of that away,” said Iannelli.

The fundraiser is a significant income generator for The Theater Project. Artistic Director Mark Spina said that in recent years they’ve raised more than $5,000 each time. Ianelli said that, last year, they raised $6,500. The funds go into producing the plays, supporting the theater’s children’s program, paying the actors and other positions they cover.

“We have our fingers in a lot of different parts of the arts,” said Iannelli.

The Theater Project was founded in 1994 through the leadership of Spina. It has been introducing New Jersey audiences to new plays and supporting rising playwrights and theater artists for nearly 30 years.

For tickets and more information on the annual golf outing, visit: https://www.thetheaterproject.org/golf-outing

Photo Courtesy of The Theater Project





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