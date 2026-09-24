Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

UNION COUNTY — On Oct. 11, 2019, the Rahway High School Indians defeated the Cranford High School Cougars, 46-14, at Rahway River Park to improve to 5-0. Cranford came in with a 3-1 record.

On Friday, Sept. 25, the Rahway Indians (4-0) will seek to reach 5-0 for the first time since that season seven years ago against a Cranford team coming in at 3-0.

The two Union County powers will clash again at Rahway River Park, each seeking to remain undefeated this time.

Cranford is the last Union County team to win a sectional state championship, capturing North 2, Group 3 for the third time in the playoff era in 2021.

Rahway is still out to win its fourth sectional state championship in the playoff era and first since way back in 1984 when the Indians won North 2, Group 3 for the third time.

The last two games went right down to the wire, with Cranford winning both. Last year, Cranford prevailed, 43-41, at Cranford’s Memorial Field and, two years ago, the Cougars edged the Indians, 14-13, at Rahway River Park.

Cranford has won the last four meetings. Rahway’s last victory in the series came in 2019.

Rahway is seeking to bolster its playoff resume out of North, Group 4 and Cranford the same out of North, Group 3.

Rahway is averaging more than 30 points this year after first-team all-state standout Andrew Avent graduated.

Cranford is coming off its first shutout in two years, halting visiting Summit 29-0. The Cougars have allowed just 13 points a game so far.

Cranford vs. Rahway since 2019

2025: Cranford 43, Rahway 41 – at Cranford

2024: Cranford 14, Rahway 13 – at Rahway

2023: Cranford 25, Rahway 6 – at Cranford

2022: Cranford 35, Rahway 0 – at Rahway

2021: Did not play

2020: Did not play

2019: Rahway 46, Cranford 14 – at Rahway

Rahway has two talented senior quarterbacks in Anthony Robertson and Jaquan Robinson, with junior Cimair Tate the lead running back. Senior linebackers Nasir Powell, Jyvon Cooper and Walter Price are the leading tacklers.

Cranford is sparked by returning skill players that include senior quarterback Aidan Capizzi, junior running back Logan Murray and senior running back Gabe Worrell, who missed some playing time last year with an injury. Defensive standouts include seniors Patrick Bendert and Luke Owens and sophomore Joey Riccio.

Fleming leading Elizabeth to new heights

Elizabeth High School is 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Minutemen were last 5-0 in 2014.

This Elizabeth squad, sparked by one of the elite quarterbacks in the state in four-year varsity starter A’rique Fleming, has designs on becoming the first Elizabeth team to win a sectional state championship and go undefeated doing so since the 2012 team was the first to win a North 2, Group 5 crown and did so with a perfect 11-0 record.

Fleming, now up there with the likes of great Elizabeth quarterbacks before him including 1996 graduate Al Hawkins and 2013 grad Phillip Walker, has already passed for more than 1,000 yards. Fleming has completed 67-of-88 pass attempts for a scorching 76 completion percentage rate and has thrown 12 touchdown passes while being intercepted just once so far this outstanding season.

No one scores 62 points on a Bill Tracy-coached team. Ever. Elizabeth defeated a 2-0 St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, squad, 62-35, at Elizabeth’s Williams Field on Friday night, Sept. 18, scoring at least two touchdowns in all four quarters.

It was the most points Elizabeth scored since blanking Kearny High School, 63-0, at Williams Field on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2010, which was Walker’s sophomore season. That was the season-finale for both 16 years ago, with Elizabeth finishing 5-5 in John Quinn’s first year as head coach and Kearny, 4-6.

The 2015 team finished 7-3 after its 4-0 start, falling at home to Ridge High School, 42-28, in the first round of the North 2, Group 5 playoffs.

The 2014 team finished 9-3 after its 5-0 start, falling to Linden High School, 27-20, at Met Life Stadium in that year’s North 2, Group 5 sectional state championship game. Elizabeth defeated Linden, 28-19, at home that year the week before the playoffs.

Quinn guided Elizabeth to sectional state championships games in 2011 (North 2, Group 4) and 2012 and 2014 (North 2, Group 5), winning in 2012.

Elizabeth head coach Eugene Kline, now in his third year at the helm of the Minutemen, may have the program’s first state championship-caliber squad in more than a decade in a half.

The Minutemen are averaging 44 points and have scored at least 43 so far on three occasions. They are now preparing for another big road game at 2-1 Ridge on Friday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth last played Ridge in 2021, falling 35-13 at Ridge the week before the playoffs.

Elizabeth has clashed with Ridge six times between 2015 and 2021, with Ridge winning all six games. Ridge beat Elizabeth in the North 2, Group 5 playoffs in 2015 and again in the regular season in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Union County 4-0: Elizabeth, Rahway, Hillside.

Union County 3-0: Cranford, New Providence.

Union County 3-1: Union, Jonathan Dayton.

Union County 2-1: Linden.

Union County football matchups for Week Four

Thursday, Sept. 24 = two games

Edison (1-3) at Summit (2-2), 6:30 p.m. – Edison High School is coming off its first win, a 34-24 home triumph against North Brunswick Township High School, while Summit High School is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

Governor Livingston (2-2) at Lyndhurst (0-4), 6:45 p.m. – Governor Livingston High School is seeking its first road win of the season and is going up against a winless team for the second straight week.

Friday, Sept. 25 = 10 games

Union (3-1) at Hillsborough (1-3), 6 p.m. – Last year’s game between these Group 5 schools went in favor of Hillsborough High School, 20-13, at Union High School.

Cranford (3-0) at Rahway (4-0), 6 p.m. – Cranford High School is seeking its fifth straight win against Rahway High School and Rahway is seeking to beat Cranford for the first time since 2019 in what the Game of the Week in Union County should be.

New Providence (3-0) at Abraham Clark (0-3), 6 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, last defeated New Providence High School in 2017. New Providence won the last five meetings in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2020.

Hillside (4-0) at New Brunswick (0-4), 6 p.m. – Hillside High School is 4-0 for the first time since 2022 and is seeking to get to 5-0 for the first time since its 12-0 magical sectional state championship and regional championship season of 2019. The Comets are seeking to win consecutive road games for the first time in three years.

Jonathan Dayton (3-1) at Roselle Park (1-3), 6 p.m. – Jonathan Dayton High School has now produced at least a three-game winning streak for the second straight season, while Roselle Park High School is still seeking its first home win this season.

J.P. Stevens (2-2) at David Brearley (3-1), 6 p.m. – David Brearley High School is 8-3 since snapping its 15-game losing streak last year. Much-improved John P. Stevens High School went 0-10 last year, one year after David Brearley suffered the same fate in 2024.

Elizabeth (4-0) at Ridge (2-1), 6:30 p.m. – Ridge High School was 2-0 before falling at 2-1 Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School, 7-3, last weekend. If Elizabeth High School owns a victory against Ridge, it came before 2015.

Linden (2-1) at Plainfield (1-3), 7 p.m. – Linden High School last defeated Plainfield High School in 2019, while Plainfield has defeated Linden in the last two years, including a 28-27 decision last year at Linden’s Cooper Field.

North Hunterdon (0-4) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (0-4), 7 p.m. – Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School has now lost nine straight dating back to last year and is seeking its first home win since edging Carteret High School, 39-38, a year ago, which was its last victory. North Hunterdon has lost seven straight dating back to last year.

Spotswood (2-2) at Arthur L. Johnson (1-2), 7 p.m. – Arthur L. Johnson High School is coming off its first win, a 51-6 triumph at Abraham Clark, Roselle. The last time Arthur L. Johnson played Spotswood High School was in Spotswood in 2023, with the visiting Crusaders coming out on top 48-0.

Saturday, Sept. 26 = one game

Bridgewater–Raritan (3-1) at Westfield (1-3), 1 p.m. – Westfield High School has lost three straight, while Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School is on a two-game winning streak. Bridgewater–Raritan Regional defeated Westfield, 28-7, at home in 2025.

Union County football schedule for Week Four

Thursday, Sept. 24 = two games

Edison at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Governor Livingston at Lyndhurst, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 = 10 games

Union at Hillsborough, 6 p.m.

Cranford at Rahway, 6 p.m.

New Providence at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Hillside at New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Jonathan Dayton at Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

J.P. Stevens at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth at Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Linden at Plainfield, 7 p.m.

North Hunterdon at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 = one game

Bridgewater–Raritan at Westfield, 1 p.m.

Off: None.

Photo by JR Parachini





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