ROSELLE PARK — The borough of Roselle Park has announced an upgrade to its official digital presence. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, the borough has transitioned its official website and staff email addresses from rosellepark.net to rosellepark.gov.

The move to a .gov domain is a federal standard reserved exclusively for verified government organizations. This update ensures that residents are interacting with an authentic, secure and trusted municipal source.

As part of this upgrade, the official website address will become www.rosellepark.gov. The old URL will automatically redirect visitors to the new site.

Borough departments or officials can be reached via email at their new addresses ending in @rosellepark.gov. Any emails sent to an old address will be securely delivered to the intended recipient during this transition period.

“We appreciate your patience during this transition period,” said Mayor Joseph Signornello Jr. “This is a very important upgrade, resulting in secure communication efforts between officials, staff and residents.”







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