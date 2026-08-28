KENILWORTH — The following events for the 2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 are being offered throughout the rest of the year.

Friday, Sept. 11 , in the morning: 9/11 25th Anniversary Commemoration at David Brearley Middle/High School;

Friday, Sept. 25, in the afternoon: Cornhole Tournament at Kenilworth Veterans Center, with possible Bake Sale;

Saturday, Sept. 26:: “Sheep to Scarf” Demo – How Fabric Was Made 250 Years Ago, at the Kenilworth Public Library;

• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4: Kenilworth Communitywide Garage Sale, (KHS);

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, from noon to 5 p.m.: “Four Centuries in a Weekend” at Nitschke House, (KHS);

Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 2 p.m.: History of African American Soldiers Who Fought in the Revolutionary War at St. Paul AME Church, 369 Monroe Ave., Kenilworth;

Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.: Doo-wop/Sock Hop (50s, 60s, 70s music) at Kenilworth Veterans Center;

Saturday, Oct. 24: “Spooktacular” at Kenilworth/Rec;

Monday, Oct. 26: “Carve It Out Kenilworth” at Kenilworth/Rec;

Friday, Oct. 30, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.: “BOO on the Boulevard”;

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day at Kenilworth Veterans Center;

Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m.: “A Little Taste of Kenilworth,” (KHS);

Monday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Service, Kenilworth Interfaith Fellowship;

Sunday, Dec. 13: Kenilworth Holiday Tree Lighting/AmRev250 Finale, Holiday Open House/ “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” (Nitschke House) (KHS).

KHS=Kenilworth Historical Society

KVC=Kenilworth Veterans Center

Other events/activities not yet scheduled include a presentation: New Orange/Kenilworth Revolutionary War History (Families, Military) by Bob Woods, Michael Naya Jr.; U.S. Naturalization Ceremony at Nitschke House; Tin Kettle Hill Remembrance; Blood Drive at Senior Center; and a Chess Tournament.

Reservations/advance registration required for some of the scheduled events. For information, call 908-709-0434.







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