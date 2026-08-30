CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School history teacher Fredy Reyes, Carl H. Kumpf Middle school science teacher Jose Rodriguez, Frank K. Hehnly Gifted and Talented/STEAM teacher Cindy Tarello and Valley Road School art teacher Kerry Kennedy were honored at the 2026 Teacher Recognition Breakfast, sponsored by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable. The Clark educators were selected as Educators of the Year from their schools. The teachers and Superintendent Edward Grande attended the event on Wednesday, May 20, at Kean University. Other Union County schools were also in attendance.

The teachers were recognized for their outstanding achievement and presented with certificates.

Grande said, “Our Teachers of the Year, along with the other honorees from around our county, serve as models of exemplary professional practice. We are very fortunate to have schools filled with strong educators here in Clark.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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