CRANFORD – The township of Cranford celebrated the completion of the newly renovated and expanded Children’s Room at the Cranford Public Library on Wednesday, July 22. This milestone marks the culmination of more than a decade of planning and community collaboration, resulting in an expanded and vibrant, modern space designed to support learning for children of all ages.

The redesigned Children’s Room is now double the size of the previous space and features a dedicated area for tweens ages 9 to 13. The room incorporates cozy reading nooks, sensory development activities, and accessible lower book stacks that both bring the books to the hands of smaller children, as well as provide clear sightlines for parents and caregivers. Additional enhancements include increased seating, expanded natural light through new large-scale windows, upgraded LED lighting, new computers and improved Wi-Fi. The Raddin Room, an adjoining space within the Children’s Room, will also be used for special events, further expanding programming opportunities for young patrons.

The 18‑month construction project was made possible thanks to broad support from state leaders, township officials, and the Cranford community. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Library Board of Trustees President Susan Burke recognized the many partners who brought the long-envisioned project to life.

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Major contributors include: grant funding from the State of New Jersey, with special recognition to Senate President Nicholas Scutari, Assemblywoman Linda Carter and Assemblyman James Kennedy; the township of Cranford; members of the Cranford community who donated, through the Cranford Public Library Foundation and its Room to Read campaign; Friends of the Cranford Public Library; and the library Board of Trustees.

Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty said, “This multi-year, multimillion-dollar project was possible because we are a community that values and invests in our children. That commitment was supported by the library Board of Trustees, Friends of the Library, Township Committee and professional staff, numerous community organizations and our residents. We are also proud and grateful that the state of New Jersey believed in our project and awarded us a significant grant. Thank you to everyone who made this dream come true for our youngest residents. I encourage everyone to stop by, with or without kids. It’s a great place to visit and reflects the generous, caring community we call home.”

Miller Prunty offered special thanks to the late Pat Pavlak, former president of the library Board of Trustees and a passionate advocate for children’s libraries.

Brian Andrews, township commissioner and former mayor, who launched the expansion project, reflected on the importance of the library in today’s fast-paced digital world. “Our library is so important for us as a community and as individuals. We are constantly inundated with devices and algorithms trying to capture our attention. The library is a respite. A usually quiet place we come to pursue our interests on our own terms and just be ourselves – and that’s even more important for our children.”

Library Board President Susan Burke emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the renovation. “It is a tremendous example of what can happen when municipalities and the state work together to create something that will benefit our community for so many years. And we aren’t done yet. Visitors should expect more improvements and enhancements to the Children’s Room throughout the remainder of the year. And we want to hear from you – if there’s something missing or something isn’t working, let us know. This is a community space to share and grow together.”

Library Director Kathryn Cannarozzi echoed the long-term vision for the space. “We want all of you to keep coming to the library – to learn here, to play here, become adults here and then bring your children here.”

The Cranford Public Library invites families to visit the new Children’s Room and celebrate this exciting chapter for the community.

Current Library hours are: Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m; and closed on Sundays. Starting on Sunday, Sept. 13, the library opens on Sundays, from noon to 4 p.m.

Learn more at the Cranford Public Library website at www.cranfordlibrary.org.

Photos Courtesy of Township of Cranford





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