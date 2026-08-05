RAHWAY — The kindergarten classes at Roosevelt Elementary School recently traded their classrooms for the coastline, embarking on an exciting and educational field trip to Jenkinson’s Aquarium. The trip served as a hands-on extension of the students’ current science unit, “Living Things and Their Surroundings.” The young explorers spent the day observing diverse marine ecosystems and discovering how different ocean animals adapt to their environments.

Throughout the day, students engaged with a variety of interactive exhibits, getting up-close looks at:

vibrant, colorful tropical fish and their coral reef homes;

majestic sharks and playful seals, learning about their unique behaviors; and

waddling penguins, which quickly became a student favorite.

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The memorable day concluded with an outdoor lunch by the ocean, where students enjoyed the beautiful beach views and discussed their favorite moments from the trip.

“This trip brought our science curriculum to life,” said Roosevelt kindergarten teacher Mrs. Contreras. “Seeing the students’ faces light up as they connected what we’ve been reading about in class to real, living creatures is exactly what makes experiential learning so powerful.”

Roosevelt Elementary is incredibly proud of its enthusiastic young learners and looks forward to more opportunities to connect classroom lessons with the wonders of the real world.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla





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