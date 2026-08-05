American as Baseball coming to Meisel Field in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — If you enjoy learning about the beginning history of baseball and appreciate the beauty of automobiles of all kinds, there is a place for all.

The destination, which includes music, hot dogs and apple pie, is right here in Union County.

This field of dreams, sort of speak, is Meisel Field in Springfield.

The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, welcomes residents and visitors to attend the latest event celebrating the nation’s 250th Anniversary, Union County: American as Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie, Autos and Music. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Meisel Field, 278 Meisel Ave., Springfield.

The event is free and open to all residents.

At the heart of the event will be a vintage baseball exhibition, featuring the historic 1859 Hoboken Base Ball Club playing the Elizabeth Resolutes. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., attendees can watch the players take the field in authentic 19th-century uniforms and play according to the original rules of the game, showcasing baseball as it was played more than 150 years ago.

“The program actually originated from my office,” said John Prescott, who is the history programs coordinator out of the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs of Union County. Prescott, a 1980 graduate of Hillside High School, resides in Springfield and is a bit of a baseball historian himself.

“Baseball, automobiles and music just seemed appropriate as far as celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary,” Prescott said. “To see two teams re-enact the history of 1800s baseball should be very entertaining to all in attendance.”

Hoboken is widely recognized as the birthplace of baseball, where the first organized game was played on June 19, 1846, using the Knickerbocker Rules, established by Alexander Cartwright.

“Baseball is not only deeply rooted in Union County’s heritage; it is a part of America’s cultural identity,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “This event honors that history through these two outstanding teams, bridging our past and present, and offering a wonderful opportunity for some of our residents to reminisce while introducing new generations to the joys of baseball.”

Kicking off the event at 10:30 a.m. will be a spectacular car show hosted by the Galloping Hill Cruisers. Founded in 1988, the nonprofit organization brings together car enthusiasts while also supporting local charities, including the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities (NJID). Attendees can enjoy the display of classic and modern vehicles from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westfield Community Concert Band, one of the oldest community bands in the United States, will bring a lively soundtrack to the day’s events, playing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hot dogs and ice cream vendors will be onsite throughout the event, for guests who wish to purchase a treat. One free mini-apple pie per guest will be distributed to the first 750 guests, courtesy of Bimbo Bakery/Entenmann’s.

“As we continue breathing life into our history and honoring our roots, it’s important to showcase the origins of sports like baseball,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams, chairperson of the Union County American 250 Committee and liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Advisory Board. “One of our goals with history programs like this is that our residents return home with not only new memories, but also a renewed sense of pride in living in a county with a rich history like ours.”

The event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The program is organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

For additional information, contact the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 908-558-2550. For more information on upcoming America’s 250th Anniversary events, visit ucnj.org/250.

Photo Courtesy of Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs





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