July 31, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Rivera wins Democratic Primary, advancing community-driven vision for the future Screenshot

Rivera wins Democratic Primary, advancing community-driven vision for the future

July 22, 2026 92
Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief  UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C

Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief 

July 22, 2026 97
Applications are open for 2026 Kids Recreation and Greening grants

Applications are open for 2026 Kids Recreation and Greening grants

July 22, 2026 94
Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting  UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C

Smith sworn in as Ward 1 councilmember at Summit Council meeting 

July 22, 2026 96

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LOCAL SPORTS

When girls soccer season begins, is Cranford primed for another standout season? 1

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Opening games for Union County football teams are set for upcoming season UCL-UC-james roach-C 2

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