CRANFORD — The Cranford Recreation & Parks Department is excited to announce that, once again, it will offer half‑summer memberships at Orange Avenue Pool. Registration opens Monday, July 27, with reduced rates starting at just $150, residents and non-residents alike can enjoy the rest of the summer season at an exceptional value. Seniors ages 62-plus are also eligible for the half-summer membership at the senior rate of $75 per person.

Orange Avenue Pool, which received a major facelift this year, offers families and individuals a variety of activities and special events at one of the largest pool complexes in the area. Become a member and spend the day under the shade or the sun, and cool off in the Orange Avenue Pool, which boasts a baby pool, splash pad and a multi-depth, 50-meter main pool with a diving board and slides. Expansive grounds of the Orange Avenue Pool complex also provide a snack stand, picnic pavilion, pickleball, basketball, volleyball, table games, locker rooms, and more.

Memberships purchased at the reduced rate are valid from Monday, July 27, through Monday, Sept. 7. Registration is available in person during in-person registration hours Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online through Community Pass.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For more information, visit the Orange Avenue Pool website for complete pricing information and the seasonal brochure at www.cranfordrecreation.org/pool or contact the Pool directly at 908-709-7270.

In addition to pool facility access, Orange Avenue Pool will host a variety of activities for all ages, including:

Foam Party – Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Halloween at the Pool – Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Aqua Yoga with Andrea – Mondays at 10:45 a.m.

Masters’ Swimming – Three sessions per week

Aqua Fit Shallow with Beth – Wednesdays and Thursdays

Float Nights – Fridays, July 31, Aug. 14

Storytime with the Library — Select dates throughout the season

The Orange Avenue Pool, located at 1025 Orange Ave., Cranford, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Labor Day hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Avenue Pool





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry