ELIZABETH — The Peterstown Cultural Festival is a happy place to be each summer.

The four-day annual event occurs each year on High Street, celebrating Italian American culture and other ethnicities. It features an array of local cuisine, music, games, rides, a bouncy house, a DJ and dancing. The joyful occasion was founded by Frank O. Mazza, Sixth Ward councilman. The Peterstown Cultural Festival has been historically linked to the Roman Catholic celebration of the Festa di San Vito – a Christian martyr from Sicily who died in the fourth century in defense of his faith.

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano and local elected officials were in attendance.

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Vito Mazzo, who serves as assistant counsel for Union County, acts as a prosecutor for the city of Elizabeth and also helps organize the festival, said, “We’re happy to gather the diverse community celebrating faith, family and culture. It’s a family-oriented event.”

Sayni Perez Arellano, Office of Communication and Public Information, was at the resource table handing out informative fliers and giveaways so community members could connect to county resources.

Officer Paul Pereira said, “It’s a beautiful community event.”

Rocco Chirichiello has lived in Elizabeth for 54 years. Originally from Italy, he said, “They have big events like this there.”

Luz Vento, of Elizabeth, was one of the vendors at the event. She was selling items from her online store, such as tumblers, T-shirts, bags, book markers and coffee cups. She’s had her online business for three years. She said, “Everybody comes to look. We have a good time.”

Milagros Lopez, a lifelong Elizabeth resident, enjoyed getting together with local people and learning about different cultures.

Gilda Menchionna, of Elizabeth, was there with her pup, Biscotti. She said, “I love the culture, the people, the food. They put everything together for the community.”

Grecia Ferreira, of Elizabeth, was enjoying spending time with the community and pizza while the kids were on the rides.

Velez Baldomero, of Elizabeth, was enjoying the Italian sausage.

Nilsa Velez, originally from Puerto Rico, lived in Elizabeth for many years. She said she loved the music and food at the festival.

Melissa Jones, of Elizabeth, enjoyed the food, especially the Italian sausage. “Fried Oreos are my favorite,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to dancing later in the evening. “We’ll always dance,” she said.

Food and drinks included beer, lemonade, candy apples, Philadelphia cheese steaks, wings, burgers, Italian sausage, arepas, Nutella crepes, nachos, Oriental BBQ, ice cream, gyros, zeppole and funnel cake.

For more information about the Peterstown Cultural Festival, contact Frank Mazza at 732-309-1580 or mazza_law@yahoo.com.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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