CRANFORD — After a long wait, the Cranford Public Library had the grand reopening for the new and expanded children’s room.

Hundreds of patrons crammed into the library awaiting the official ribbon cutting.

Susan Burke, president of Cranford Public Library Board of Trustees, said, “I am so excited to see so many smiling faces here. This project was many years in the making.”

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Kathryn Cannarozzi, director, said, “I love everyone who’s here. I want everyone to appreciate how much it took to get done and how much support we need.”

Commissioner Brian Andrews said, “Our library is so important for our community. This place has helped instill a real love of reading. A project dreamed of in 2015. A multi-million-dollar project.”

Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty said, “I was speechless. I’m in awe. It is just incredible.”

Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari said, “I wanted to be able to help Cranford and I knew I could. This is an excellent way to spend taxpayer money.”

Following the ribbon cutting, there were many events for children, including a scavenger hunt, an ice cream truck, a dinosaur visit, drop-in crafts, Dino story time, music with Miss Jolie and live animals from Zoophoria.

The new children’s room is twice the size of the previous one, with all new furnishings and technology.

There’s also a new upgraded staff office. There are new computers with improved Wi-Fi and data ports to support modern learning needs. There are tables for studying alone or with other children. There are giant new windows which can be seen right from the sidewalk, flooding the new space with natural light. There’s a new exterior sidewalk and accessible ramp.

Sponsors and donors included: Beyond Dance Cranford NJ, Cranford Jaycees, The Ghanime Family, Arline McCloskey, The Williamson Family, Friends of the Cranford Public Library, Rotary Club of Cranford NJ, Pi Guys Tutoring, The Delano Family, Schuster Family Orthodontics and Cranford Education Association.

Visit the Cranford Public Library at: https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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