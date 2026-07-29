July 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Wednesday Night Classic Car Display is a hit in Union UCL-UNI-classic car5-C

Wednesday Night Classic Car Display is a hit in Union

July 29, 2026 27
Hallmark Stars greet fans at Michaels in Clark UCL-CLK-hallmark stars2-C

Hallmark Stars greet fans at Michaels in Clark

July 29, 2026 43
Local theater presents ‘Alabama Story’ at DMK Black Box Theater AlabamaStory_11x17-v1 - 4

Local theater presents ‘Alabama Story’ at DMK Black Box Theater

July 29, 2026 75
Kenilworth Library celebrates 90 years UCL-KEN-90 years1-C

Kenilworth Library celebrates 90 years

July 22, 2026 122

Related Stories

UCL-UNI-classic car5-C
2 minutes read

Wednesday Night Classic Car Display is a hit in Union

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta July 29, 2026 27
UCL-CLK-hallmark stars2-C
3 minutes read

Hallmark Stars greet fans at Michaels in Clark

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta July 29, 2026 43
UCL-UC-james roach-C
4 minutes read

Opening games for Union County football teams are set for upcoming season

JR Parachini July 29, 2026 59
AlabamaStory_11x17-v1 - 4
3 minutes read

Local theater presents ‘Alabama Story’ at DMK Black Box Theater

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta July 29, 2026 75
Screenshot
2 minutes read

Rivera wins Democratic Primary, advancing community-driven vision for the future

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 72
UCL-SUM-chief sworn in1-C
3 minutes read

Harnois confirmed and sworn in as next Summit fire chief 

David Jablonski July 22, 2026 76

LOCAL SPORTS

Opening games for Union County football teams are set for upcoming season UCL-UC-james roach-C 1

Opening games for Union County football teams are set for upcoming season

July 29, 2026 59
When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County 2

When high school girls volleyball begins in Union County

July 22, 2026 101
Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham UCL-CRN-allison skrec-C 3

Allison Skrec leaves Cranford basketball to coach at Chatham

July 22, 2026 175
Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 208