ELIZABETH — Isaias J. Rivera, a candidate for Elizabeth’s Second Ward City Council seat, has announced he won the Democratic Primary Election, emerging victorious in a competitive four-candidate race and earning the opportunity to continue his campaign into the November general election.

Rivera’s victory comes at a pivotal moment for the Second Ward, as residents prepare for new leadership, following the decision of the longtime incumbent not to seek re-election after more than two decades of service. In one of the most closely watched local races this election cycle, voters responded to Rivera’s message of community engagement, accessibility and inclusive leadership.

Throughout the campaign, Rivera distinguished himself through a grassroots effort centered on direct voter outreach, neighborhood conversations and a commitment to listening to residents’ concerns. His campaign focused on bringing people together around a shared vision for the future of the Second Ward and the city of Elizabeth.

“This victory belongs to our entire community,” Rivera said. “I am deeply grateful to every resident who placed their trust in me, as well as the volunteers, supporters and campaign team members who worked tirelessly throughout this race. Their dedication, energy and belief in our vision made this moment possible.”

Rivera emphasized that the election results reflect the collective efforts of neighbors, families, community leaders and residents from all backgrounds who came together in support of positive change and responsive representation.

“This campaign has always been about the people of the Second Ward,” Rivera added. “We built a movement rooted in listening, service and the belief that every resident deserves to be heard. I am honored by the confidence voters have placed in me and I remain committed to earning that trust every day. Onwards and upwards.”

Elizabeth, New Jersey’s fourth-largest city, is one of the state’s most diverse communities. Rivera’s campaign sought to reflect that diversity by engaging residents across neighborhoods and fostering broad community participation in the electoral process.

As the campaign turns its focus toward the November election, Rivera pledges to continue meeting residents where they are, listening to their priorities, and working to build a stronger future for the Second Ward and all of Elizabeth.

Photo Courtesy of Manuela Gaviria-Roldan





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