SUMMIT — Brian Harnois of the Summit Fire Department was sworn in as fire chief by Mayor Elizabeth Fagan at a ceremony at the meeting of the Summit Common Council on Tuesday, July 7. Harnois replaces former Chief Eric Evers, who retired on Thursday, July 2, after 38 years of dedicated service to the city of Summit.

Harnois began his service in Summit as a volunteer firefighter and part-time dispatcher, moving to the position of career firefighter with the Summit Fire Department in 2007 and serving in multiple command roles since, including lieutenant (2015) and battalion chief (2024). Harnois has the titles of fire instructor, drill ground instructor, fire inspector, fire investigator and certified emergency medical technician, and has served as the department’s training officer for the last five years, during which time he has worked to refresh the program to include more hands-on training for members.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Chief Harnois for this well-deserved promotion,” said Fagan. “His passion for the fire service and serving the community will greatly benefit our residents and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity. Chief Harnois brings more than two decades’ worth of experience and notable qualifications to the role that will undoubtedly bring him great success as the new leader of this esteemed department.”

Fagan continued: “Chief Harnois has already hit the ground running in his new role, managing over 150 emergency calls in four days due to last weekend’s severe storms, including a structure fire in town and a house fire in a neighboring community. His leadership and determination to protect our residents during the storm response have shown that he is the right person to lead this department into the future.”

Harnois has completed the Command and Control series and the New Fire Chief program at the National Fire Academy and is currently working towards his Executive Fire Officer designation, with an expected graduation date in the spring of 2027. He has also served as a volunteer for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend at the National Fire Academy for the past 18 years and has received two chief’s awards for life saving efforts in 2010 and 2022.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of fire chief for the city of Summit,” said Harnois at the council meeting on Tuesday, July 7. “It is a true privilege to lead such a dedicated group of professionals who serve this community so selflessly. My commitment is to work tirelessly to protect our community, support our firefighters and ensure our department continues to provide the highest level of service.”

Harnois continued: “I would also like to express my gratitude to Chief Evers and Deputy Chief Imbimbo for their support and their leadership. As Chief Evers retires, I look forward to building on his legacy as we continue to serve our residents with pride, professionalism, and integrity.”

Harnois’ swearing-in ceremony and comments to council can be viewed on the city of Summit YouTube channel. For more information on the Summit Fire Department, visit www.cityofsummit.org/fire.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell











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