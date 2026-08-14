CRANFORD — Fairways at Cranford, Hartz Mountain Industries’ premier luxury rental community adjacent to Hyatt Hills Golf Course, has reached 93% leased, with occupancy now exceeding 90%, reflecting continued demand for amenity-rich residential communities that combine convenience, flexibility and lifestyle.

As affordability challenges and changing consumer preferences continue to influence housing decisions throughout the region, many residents are increasingly choosing professionally managed rental communities that offer high-quality amenities, maintenance-free living and convenient access to employment centers, recreation and transportation.

Located at 750 Walnut Ave., Fairways at Cranford features 250 thoughtfully designed residences complemented by a robust amenity package, wellness-focused programming and a unique golf course setting in one of Union County’s most desirable communities.

“The strong response to Fairways at Cranford reflects a broader shift in how people are choosing to live,” said Gus Milano, president and chief operating officer of Hartz. “Today’s renters are seeking flexibility, convenience and a sense of community without compromising on quality. They want access to amenities, outdoor recreation and wellness opportunities, all within a professionally managed environment. Fairways has successfully delivered that experience.”

The community has attracted a diverse mix of residents, including professionals, families and empty nesters seeking a lifestyle-oriented housing option that balances suburban living with accessibility to New York City and major employment hubs throughout New Jersey.

The success of Fairways at Cranford mirrors broader trends within the multifamily housing market, where demand remains strong for well-located communities offering modern amenities and an enhanced resident experience. Industry experts continue to note growing interest in rental communities that provide flexibility and convenience while fostering social connections and active lifestyles.

“Fairways was designed around the idea that where you live should enhance your quality of life,” Milano added. “Reaching this milestone demonstrates the continued appeal of communities that prioritize resident experience and create meaningful opportunities for recreation, wellness and connection.”

Situated adjacent to Hyatt Hills Golf Course, Fairways at Cranford offers residents a distinctive setting featuring scenic views, open space and convenient access to downtown Cranford, regional transportation networks and area attractions.

As the community approaches full occupancy, Fairways at Cranford stands as an example of the continued strength of New Jersey’s luxury rental market and the growing demand for communities that align with today’s evolving lifestyle preferences.

For leasing information, visit www.fairwaysatcranford.com. Greystar serves as the property’s management and leasing company.







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