NEWARK — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, ordained eight men to the priesthood—the largest class since 2020—during a priestly ordination on May 23 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The eight ordinands—David Andrade, Alan de Almeida Barreto, Jorge H. Diaz Jr., Konrad Kosiek, Michael Oasheim, Ricardo Padilla, Jose Eduardo Sanchez and Jose Miguel Serafini Careaga—were called forward, where Cardinal Tobin elected them for the priesthood and listened to their pledge of obedience. They then prostrated themselves before the altar and knelt in front of the cardinal as the priests of the archdiocese took turns laying their hands on the men’s heads in prayer. Cardinal Tobin recited the Prayer of Consecration, ordaining them as priests.

After putting on their stoles and chasubles, the new priests had their hands anointed with chrism before distributing the Eucharist for the first time as priests. Afterward, they offered their first blessings to many of the gathered faithful.

Each new priest has been assigned to one of the archdiocese’s 211 parishes in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. There they will serve as parochial vicars, serving the faithful while celebrating Mass and the sacraments. They will also follow the guidance of Cardinal Tobin, who said the most important aspect of being a priest is “following Jesus with trust and fidelity.”

“A priest is never ordained for himself and never lives for himself,” Cardinal Tobin said in his homily. “He lives for the people that God has called him to serve. And in loving them, he loves the One who calls him.”

Men discerning a call to the priesthood are encouraged to contact the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office of Priestly Vocations, which promotes vocations through prayer, accompaniment and discernment. To learn more, visit www.newarkpriest.com.

Father David Andrade has been assigned to serve as a parochial vicar at St. John the Apostle Church in Linden.

Father Konrad Kosiek grew up attending St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Linden, where he was inspired to become a priest.

Father Jorge H. Diaz served as a transitional deacon at St. Joseph the Carpenter Church in Roselle in the year leading up to his ordination. He was previously a parishioner at Holy Rosary and St. Michael Church in Elizabeth

Photo Courtesy of Sean Quinn

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