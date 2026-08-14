RAHWAY — On Tuesday, July 28, Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. was joined by members of the Rahway City Council, New Jersey Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari, Assemblyman James Kennedy, Union County Commissioner Board Chairperson Joseph Bodek, Union County Commissioner James Baker, former Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, community partners and residents to proudly celebrate the official ribbon cutting of the new Wheatena Dog Park. Located on the corner of West Grand and Elizabeth avenues, the city’s newest recreational amenity transforms previously underutilized Union County-owned property into a vibrant destination for residents and their four-legged companions.

Developed through a Use and Maintenance Agreement between the city of Rahway and Union County, the Wheatena Dog Park features separate fenced play areas for both small and large dogs, secure double-gated entryways, agility and play features, open space for exercise, shaded seating areas, a shared water fountain for pets and their owners, a bottle filling station and an accessible walkway connecting the park entrances to the street.

The approximately $500,000 project was made possible through a grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA), which funded the engineering, design and construction of the park. While the dog park is situated on Union County-owned property, it will be maintained by the city of Rahway through a partnership agreement between the city and county, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding recreational opportunities and creating welcoming public spaces for residents throughout the community.

“This dog park represents exactly the kind of investment that strengthens our neighborhoods,” said Giacobbe. “We’re proud to create another space where families can gather, neighbors can connect, and pet owners have a safe, enjoyable place to spend time with their dogs. I want to thank our partners at Union County, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”

The Wheatena Dog Park is the latest addition to Rahway’s growing network of parks and recreational amenities and continues the city’s ongoing investment in projects that enhance quality of life, encourage outdoor recreation, and strengthen community connections.

Residents are encouraged to visit the new Wheatena Dog Park and enjoy this exciting addition to Rahway.







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