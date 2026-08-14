August 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Teacher gets head shaved for Kumpf Special Olympics fundraiser UCL-CLK-shave head1-C

Teacher gets head shaved for Kumpf Special Olympics fundraiser

August 12, 2026 7
Fairways at Cranford reaches 93% leased as demand continues for luxury rental community

Fairways at Cranford reaches 93% leased as demand continues for luxury rental community

August 12, 2026 38
America 250 ‘Philadelphia Highlights’ bus trip to benefit Kenilworth’s Nitschke House Museum

America 250 ‘Philadelphia Highlights’ bus trip to benefit Kenilworth’s Nitschke House Museum

August 12, 2026 45
Cardinal Tobin ordains eight priests, largest class since 2020 UCL-UC-priests ordained-C

Cardinal Tobin ordains eight priests, largest class since 2020

August 12, 2026 98

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LOCAL SPORTS

How football schedules have changed in Union County 1

How football schedules have changed in Union County

August 12, 2026 100
History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary $CoMmEntÁ 2

History and sports find a way to celebrate the 250th anniversary

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Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University $CoMmEntÁ 3

Fourth annual BCC Media Day is hosted at Kean University

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American as Baseball coming to Meisel Field in Springfield UCL-SPR-meisel field-C 4

American as Baseball coming to Meisel Field in Springfield

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