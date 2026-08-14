KENILWORTH — The Kenilworth Historical Society will host a bus trip to Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 12, in recognition of this year’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. The trip will depart Kenilworth – St. Theresa School parking lot on Monroe Avenue, between N. 22nd and N. 23rd streets, at 8 a.m. and return to Kenilworth at approximately 6:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 and complimentary door prize drawing on the bus.

The cost of $140 includes comfortable motor coach transportation and admission to the Museum of the American Revolution, National Constitution Center, Independence Hall and Liberty Bell Center, as well as a lunchtime visit to Reading Terminal Market, which houses an array of specialty food markets/eateries. All the historic sites included in the day’s itinerary are significant to America’s founding. Guided tours of the Museum of the American Revolution, Independence Hall and National Constitution Center, along with a viewing of the Liberty Bell, will trace the 18th-century events that played an important role in America’s quest for freedom from British rule and inspired the writing of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. At the Museum of the American Revolution, visitors will have an opportunity to see the conflict “come to life” through engaging interactive exhibits, immersive theater experiences and an incredible collection of authentic artifacts, including George Washington’s actual wartime tent.

For further information and reservations, call 908-709-0434. Reservations by Thursday, Aug. 20, are requested to ensure availability. Gift certificates are available. Proceeds will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s historic Oswald J. Nitschke House (c. 1880) by helping defray operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes the restored “living history” museum and cultural arts center fully accessible to everyone.







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