UNION — The Gateway Family YMCA announced that it received a $5,000 grant from the Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center Advisory Board to support LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, a program designed to offer those who have been diagnosed with cancer the support they need to build both physical and emotional strength.

Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center is committed to building healthier communities. This commitment extends beyond the exceptional health care delivered in our hospitals, physician offices and facilities. Understanding and supporting the needs of our local communities is a priority for Atlantic Health.

The Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center Community Advisory Board, a group of individuals from throughout the communities served by the hospital, the hospital’s Community Health Advisory Committee and the Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center Community Health Department, working with the Atlantic Health Planning Department, identified priority health needs within the community, using robust data analysis and a community stakeholder survey.

The Community Advisory Board awarded grants to 19 recipient organizations who proposed initiatives that address one or more priority health needs during this grant period.

“We are honored to help support LiveSTRONG at the YMCA,” said Frank Macioce, chairperson of the Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center Community Advisory Board. “By working together with organizations like The Gateway Family YMCA, we can make a true impact for the better in the lives of our community members.”

Registration is available for an upcoming fall session of the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA program at The Gateway Family YMCA in Union. Interested participants can contact Susan Butler, senior director of Community Wellness, at 908-349-9622 or livestrong@tgfymca.org to register or to express interest in a future program.

As part of LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, the Y engages cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on the whole person. Participants work with specially trained staff to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community environment where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton





About the Author editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry