Franklin Elementary School celebrates spring with musical showcase

RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School hosted its annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 15. The concert featured the musical talents of first- and third-grade students participating in band, strings and chorus programs.

The Spring Concert is a highly anticipated event that showcases the hard work and dedication of Franklin Elementary’s young musicians. Students prepared for months with the guidance of teachers Michael Lazarow, Jason Miklowcic and Sofya Kitenberg and were excited to share their musical achievements with the community.

Franklin Elementary School is committed to providing a rich and well-rounded education for all students. The school’s music program is an integral part of its curriculum, fostering creativity, discipline and teamwork.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley