When girls soccer season begins, is Cranford primed for another standout season?

CRANFORD — What a 2025 season it was for the Cranford High School Cougars girls soccer team. The Cougars were one win shy of being county champs for the first time since 2019 and for the first time outright since 2009.

Then they were also just one victory shy of capturing a sectional state championship.

The 2025 journey saw Cranford produce one of its best final records ever at record, 15-4-1, and place second in its division, the county and its section.

Although standout seniors from a year ago, including Sara Suh, Vanessa Kelly and Elena Amitie, were lost to graduation, key returning players feature senior Ava Cao and juniors Isabella Reibarkh and Lillian Friedman.

Is Cranford primed for another standout campaign in 2026? We soon shall see.

The first day of official practice for girls soccer in New Jersey is less than three weeks away, Monday, Aug. 17. Competition begins a week later.

Cranford opens at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., and is then scheduled to play its home-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 8, vs. Governor Livingston High School, at 4 p.m.

Head coach Kerry Yorkanis, now in her fifth season at the helm of the Cougars, was named North 2 Coach of the Year last season. So far, Yorkanis has guided Cranford to a 47-25-6 record her first four seasons.

Cranford Cougars with head coach Kerry Yorkanis:

2025: (15-4-1)

2024: (10-7-2)

2023: (8-10)

2022: (14-4-3)

Cranford was in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division in 2022 and 2023 and in the Mountain Division in 2024 and 2025. Last year, Cranford placed second in the Mountain Division at 4-1-1. Arthur L. Johnson High School won the Mountain Division championship at 5-1.

Kent Place School won the Valley Division last year perfect at 5-0.

Westfield High School captured the Watchung Division undefeated at 5-0 a year ago and repeated as Union County Tournament champions, defeating Cranford 2-0 in the championship game played at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Nolan Field in Clark.

In North 2, Group 3 sectional state tournament play last year, Cranford was edged at Chatham High School in the final, falling in a penalty kick shootout to give the host Cougars a 2-1 victory. It was a vast improvement from losing at Chatham in the 2024 North 2, Group 3 semifinals by the dominating, final score of 7-0.

Last year, Chatham went on to beat North 1, Group 3 champion Morris Knolls High School, 3-1, in the Group 3 semifinals and then downed South Jersey, Group 3 champ Shawnee 3-2 in single overtime in the final to capture the 2025 Group 3 state championship.

Key dates to the 2026 girls soccer season:

First practice: Monday, Aug. 17

Competition may begin: Monday, Aug. 24

State playoff qualifying cutoff date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Regular season competition ends: Sunday, Nov. 22

Public schools state tournament schedule:

Round 1, All Groups: Tuesday, Nov. 3, at higher seed

Round 2, All Groups: Friday, Nov. 6 or Saturday, Nov. 7, at higher seed

Round 3, All Groups: Tuesday, Nov. 10, at higher seed

Sectional finals: Friday, Nov. 13 or Saturday, Nov. 14, at higher seed

State semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 17, site determined by power points

State finals: Saturday, Nov. 21 at Franklin High School

Non-public schools state tournament schedule:

Round 1, All Groups: Monday, Nov. 2, at higher seed

Round 2, All Groups: Thursday, Nov. 5, at higher seed

Round 3, All Groups: Monday, Nov. 9, at higher seed

Sectional finals: Thursday, Nov. 12, at higher seed

State finals: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Franklin

UCT Girls’ Soccer Champions

1981-2025

2025: Westfield 2, Cranford 0

2024: Westfield 2, Summit 1

2023: Summit 1, Oak Knoll 0 (OT)

2022: Westfield 0, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 0 – Westfield wins PK shootout 3-1 for title

2021: Westfield 2, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1

2020: No game, regular season cut short because of Covid.

2019: Cranford 2, Westfield 2 – co-champs

2018: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 2, Cranford 0

2017; Westfield 1, Scotch Plains 1 – co-champs

2016: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Oak Knoll 0 (OT)

2015: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 2, Westfield 1

2014: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Union 0 (2OT)

2013: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Cranford 0

2012: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Westfield 1 – co-champs

2011: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Westfield 0

2010: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 2, Westfield 0

2009: Cranford 1, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 0

2008: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 3, Arthur L. Johnson 0

2007: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Westfield 0

2006:Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Westfield 1 – co-champs

2005: Scotch Plains–Fanwood 1, Oak Knoll 0

2004: Governor Livingston 1, Cranford 0

2003: Oak Knoll 5, Governor Livingston 0

2002: Westfield 1, Oak Knoll 1 – co-champs

2001: Westfield 2, New Providence 0

2000: Cranford 3, Union Catholic 1

1999: Union Catholic 4, Cranford 1

1998: Union Catholic 1, Cranford 0

1997: Union Catholic 2, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 0

1996: Westfield

1995: Westfield

1994: Westfield 2, Arthur L. Johnson 1

1993: Union Catholic

1992: Westfield

1991: Westfield

1990: Westfield

1989: Westfield

1988: Westfield

1987: Westfield

1986: Westfield

1985: Westfield

1984: Westfield

1983: Westfield

1982: Westfield

1981: Westfield

Championships

Westfield 25 = five shared

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 13 = three shared

Union Catholic 4

Cranford 3

Oak Knoll 2 = one shared

Governor Livingston 1

Summit 1







About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

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