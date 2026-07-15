July 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

July 10, 2026 97
New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

July 8, 2026 173
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 180
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 209

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union County football teams are in a championship drought $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union County football teams are in a championship drought

July 15, 2026 61
Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 2

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

July 10, 2026 97
New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 3

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

July 8, 2026 173
ALJ High School hosts signing day 4

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 149